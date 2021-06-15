‘Yoh’: Video Surfaces Online of Mugging in Joburg CBD, Mzansi Left Traumatised

A mugging in progress has been caught on film, leaving one helpless man the latest victim of South Africa's alarming gang violence

The short clip was captured by a taxi passenger, who continues to shout at the thieves while they rob the poor man in broad daylight

The horrific incident has definitely left locals triggered, with many wondering how the crime could have been allowed to take place with so many people around

A band of thieves has been caught live in the act, robbing a helpless Johannesburg man in broad daylight.

A man was robbed in Johannesburg, CBD. Images: @MrHandsome_ZA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The daylight robbery

The traumatic clip was first shared by Twitter user, @MrHandsome_ZA who said that the incident took place in Johannesburg's central business district.

The video begins and it's evident a scuffle has broken out between a group of at least 6 men, with the one wearing a white shirt being targetted by the thieves. Loud protests from taxi passengers follow, before the mugged man is finally let go.

The guilty men then walk off as if nothing has happened, ironically leaving the victims wallet right on the sidewalk.

Social media reactions

The clip certainly had many local questioning the state of crime in our beloved country. Many marvelled at the fact that such violence could take place while bystanders simply looked on.

Check out some of the comments below:

@REV_GIFT said:

"I'll never go to Johannesburg never, I'd rather miss a job opportunity"

@Tanakaa97 said:

"And people are busy minding their on business, in my country you won't be robbed like this whilst people are watching"

@Musakh0sa said:

"The wild part is I used to walk these streets so carefree for 3 years and I was never robbed. And the only time I was ever robbed was in Braam through witchcraft means"

@Pius_Ngobs said:

"They did this to some dude who recently got a job in one of the banks in Joburg, the following day he resigned and went back emakhaya.I understand his trauma, they make a grown man swim in the air."

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that a Welkom Supermarket got robbed by thugs who were heavily armed in the early hours of Friday morning this week.

In security camera footage, the thugs can be seen pointing their firearms at employees, who more than once try to get away.

"Between 8 and 10 heavily armed men robbed Welkom Market early today 28 May 2021 in Welkom. Suspects fled the scene in two Mercedes Benz vehicles, one white in colour and the other silver in the direction of Bronville.

"Do not approach suspects but inform SAPS if spotted. No further information available, this is a developing story," a WelkomCity Stad reads.

Social media reactions

Locals had this to say about the robbery:

Stavroula Papagapiou said:

"Masks are a huge problem.. criminals found the excuse of masks to rob easier. Masks do not help us with corona but we become victims of crime easier."

Jafta Sefatsa said:

"It's bad."

Luks Bangani said:

"Yhooo this is bad CRS."

