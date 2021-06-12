- A clip of some local police officials getting robbed in Tembisa of their firearms has been shared on Twitter by a local Twitter user

- While it is unclear exactly when the eyebrow-raising and quite concerning crime took place, many locals were still left extremely shook by how our police found themselves in that situation

- A lot of them headed to the comment section where they expressed their concern and disappointment in the crime situation in South Africa

One thing you never expect to see is police officers getting robbed by brazen criminals in broad daylight while surrounded by a number of witnesses. Well, exactly this happened right here in South Africa.

Daylight robbery

In a clip shared on Twitter by @ndi_shony, police officers can be seen getting approached by armed men who then proceed to demand that the cops hand over their firearms, which they end up doing.

Shook locals

"This country is a movie #DiepCityMzansi," Shonny captioned the clip while other locals had this to say:

@mphomokola said:

"Why Mageza wa Avanza Asathula mesono e?"

@kaMalangane said:

"At least they were not killed"

@Millice98907395 said:

"This is a bloody joke"

More harrowing instances

Briefly News also reported that South Africans have been left wallowing in disappointment after a clip was shared of a man desperately appealing to some Roodepoort police offers to get up from behind the comfort of a heater in the police station and help a woman that was being attacked by four rapists.

In the clip that was shared by Farah C Fortune on Twitter, the man records himself walking into the station where cops are basically asleep behind a heater. The man then asks the cops why they were not answering his calls to notify them that a woman was being raped by four men on a nearby corner.

"I've asked for your help, and you couldn't help me, I got into my car and drove here to tell you that they are raping a lady here on the corner of 7th Avenue and 7th Street and you refuse to speak to me," the concerned resident said.

Source: Briefly.co.za