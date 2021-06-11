A young woman recently inspired many people after sharing a post about where her one-bedroom living space started to how far it has come now

In various snaps, one can see that the determined young lady went from sleeping on a mattress on the floor to owning a proper bed and other really nice furniture

Locals absolutely loved to see her progress and were soon thanking her for giving them some hope that they too will wonder achieve their goals even if it takes some time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Sometimes it seems as things will stay hard for a long time but a young woman recently proved that this is certainly not the case. Heading to Facebook, Hazie Hazel shared some photos of where her bedroom started - with her sleeping on a mattress on the floor.

Slow progress is still progress

A few more pictures taken at a later date show that she was able to acquire a mattress base, a TV set, a cupboard, and even a fridge for her living space that was once equipped with only the mattress and a suitcase for her belongings.

"We all start somewhere, and we don't stop," she captioned the post.

This young woman went from sleeping on the floor to watching TV while laying in a comfy bed. Images: Hazie Hazel

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Everyone absolutely loved to see it

The inspirational post happened to reach far and wide as many South Africans loved to see her celebrating even the smallest of achievements. Many of them headed to the comment section to share their warm thoughts:

Aziah Bosman said:

"May God bless you and give you a fruitful future."

Avela Taurie Mditshwa said:

"I remember I had isingle bed ne wardrobe yelaphu eyayive idabuke sana to God be the glory"

Thuso Wisdom Ngwenya said:

"Humble beginnings"

More has life-changing reports

Briefly News also wrote about a local woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a few inspirational snaps of the vacant piece of land she just bought. The humble snaps were shared by Twitter user @Pride_Nomhle who couldn't help flaunting the new property she had worked so hard for.

Although still empty and in need of a little TLC, the young woman's achievement certainly stands as a testament to what can be accomplished when we put our heads to it.

Mzansi social media users commended the young lady for her practical purchase, making an intelligent decision for her financial future that others might not have had the common sense to make.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za