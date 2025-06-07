Former Wydad Athletic Club manager Rulani Mokwena has addressed the controversy surrounding Themba Zwane's omission from the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC

The South African international was an unused substitute in the two-legged final, leading to criticism of Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso

The former Mamelodi Sundowns comments come amid the ongoing debate regarding Cardoso's tactical decisions and the exclusion of one of the club’s key players in such a crucial fixture

Former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Rulani Mokwena has shared his thoughts after being asked to comment on Themba Zwane's omission from the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC by Miguel Cardoso.

The South African international recently returned from injury and featured against Al Ahly in the semi-final, but was an unused substitute in the two-legged CAF Champions League defeat against Pyramids FC.

Cardoso came under criticism from many pundits and fans for not using Mshishi. Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo also wanted Mshishi to feature in the first leg of the final.

Mokwena comments on Zwane's absence in CAFCL final

Mokwena, who recently commented on rumours linking him with a possible move to Orlando Pirates, stylishly dodged throwing his fellow coach Cardoso under the bus over his decision not to play Zwane in both legs of the CAF Champions League final.

The South African coach, who recently bid farewell to Wydad Athletic Club after parting ways with the club, hinted that he would have given the Bafana Bafana star a moment in one of the games as he's an inspiration to many of the children following the sport.

“Yeah, it’s always been that,” Mokwena said when asked about Zwane’s controversial omission.

“But I don’t want to go into it too much. I’ve said how I feel about Mshishi before, and people know. He’s special.

“There’s more to Mshishi than just his talent or success. He’s a symbol—from the dusty streets of Tembisa to Vardos, to overcoming real adversity and becoming a top professional for so many seasons.

“These are the stories we need in our football, players like him who reflect the culture of street football. When someone like Mshishi makes it, it inspires the kids in the townships. It gives them something real to believe in.

“Whether or not he should’ve played… that’s the coach’s call. But players like Mshishi remind us why we love this game.”

The 38-year-old went on to pay huge respect to Zwane, relating to him going from the streets to playing in the FIFA Club World Cup and the CAF Champions League.

“I’ll always take my hat off to Mshishi,” Mokwena added. “He deserves big respect because he represents the South African child.

“There’s a Neo in Tembisa right now, facing the challenges of daily life, who sees Themba Zwane and thinks, ‘Wow, he came from where I am. He played barefoot in the streets, and now he’s on the world stage.’ That’s powerful. That’s motivation.

“I don’t know the full story, there are always internal dynamics we may not see. Coaches do their best to field the strongest team, especially in a final. I’m sure there were factors we’re not privy to.

“As a Sundowns coach, nine times out of ten, I played Mshishi.”

Bafana star blamed for Sundowns' loss in CAFCL final

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana star was blamed for Sundowns defeat against Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League final.

The Brazilians were favourites before the final but they failed to keep up with the tag in the showdown.

Source: Briefly News