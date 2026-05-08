Scottland will be without Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona for a key PSL showdown after both suffered injuries in recent matches

Norman Mapeza opened up on the condition of the former Kaizer Chiefs stars as Scottland prepare for FC Platinum

Billiat’s absence could prove costly after the Zimbabwean forward’s impressive goalscoring form this season

Former Kaizer Chiefs star attacker Khama Billiat ruled out of crucial clash. Image: ScottlandFC

Source: Twitter

Former Kaizer Chiefs stars Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona have been ruled out of Scottland FC’s upcoming Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against FC Platinum after suffering injuries.

The Zimbabwean champions confirmed the setback ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes fixture. Scottland coach Norman Mapeza revealed that both senior players were still struggling with injuries picked up during recent matches.

According to Pan-Africa Football, Mapeza said the technical team had monitored the duo throughout the week but decided against risking them.

Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona miss FC Platinum clash

Scottland head into the encounter hoping to bounce back after their first defeat of the 2026 campaign against Simba Bhora.

Mapeza explained that Musona was battling an ankle injury suffered during the previous match, while Kingsley and other players would also miss the fixture.

“Knowledge finished the previous match with a badly swollen ankle,” Mapeza said.

The former Chippa United coach added that Billiat had failed to recover from a groin injury despite being monitored throughout the week.

“Khama is also out of contention,” he added.

Football Intel Africa also shared the development on X on 8 May 2026, describing the absence of the experienced pair as a “major setback” for the reigning champions.

Khama Billiat’s form leaves Scottland with major challenge

Despite his age, Billiat has continued to play a leading role for Scottland during the current campaign.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward has already netted six goals in 10 league appearances, placing him among the division’s top scorers. He was also on target in Scottland’s recent loss to Simba Bhora, scoring the club’s only goal of the match.

Musona has featured less regularly this season, although his experience remains important within the squad.

After 10 matches, Scottland occupy third place in the standings and trail league leaders CAPS United by five points.

Khama Billiat to miss Scottland's next match due to injury. Image: Scottland

Source: Twitter

Former Kaizer Chiefs stars remain key figures at Scottland

Scottland won the 2025 Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League title in only their third year as a club. The experience of Billiat and Musona played a major role in that success.

South African football fans continue to closely follow both players because of their successful spells in the PSL, particularly at Kaizer Chiefs.

Their absence is expected to place more pressure on the reigning champions ahead of one of their toughest fixtures of the season.

Real Madrid dressing room fight sparks massive fine controversy

Briefly News also reported that Real Madrid stars Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were hit with a massive combined fine of nearly €1 million (about R20 million) after an alleged dressing room altercation.

The incident reportedly took place after Real Madrid’s disappointing UEFA Champions League exit, with tensions said to have boiled over inside the dressing room.

Source: Briefly News