Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane credited both his teammates and the technical bench for effectively carrying out their tactical approach against Mamelodi Sundowns, while brushing aside concerns over the physical nature of the clash.

Amakhosi once again influenced the title race after forcing the league leaders to a 1-1 stalemate. Chiefs opened the scoring through Flavio da Silva before Bryan Leon restored parity for Sundowns after the interval.

The encounter, however, was overshadowed by several crunching tackles from both teams. Sundowns centre-back Keanu Cupido had to be stretchered off following a collision involving Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu. Moments later, Chiefs attacker Mduduzi Shabalala was also forced off on a stretcher after a robust challenge from Jayden Adams.

Ndlovu escaped without a dismissal despite repeated fouls during the match. Adams, meanwhile, received his marching orders in the second half after picking up a second yellow card for simulation, although Sundowns still managed to hold on for a valuable point.

Monyane backs referee despite Cardoso criticism

Monyane, who earned the Man of the Match accolade, commented on the heated contest and praised referee Luxolo Badi for his handling of the game.

“Football is naturally physical, and that’s why referees are there,” Monyane said in an interview with SuperSport TV, as cited by iDiski Times

. “In my opinion, the referee managed the game properly, so credit must go to him.”

His remarks differed sharply from the views of Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who accused Chiefs of relying on overly aggressive tactics.

“The referee had the responsibility to control the match because this is not the type of football we want to see,” Cardoso said after the final whistle. “The opening 20 minutes were more about fouls and physical battles than football itself. This is now the second game we’ve experienced like this.”

Chiefs defender explains tactical approach

The former Orlando Pirates full-back also revealed how Chiefs managed to limit Sundowns’ attacking threat, saying the team focused on restricting space and applying constant pressure.

“Our objective was to stop them from settling into their passing game because we know how dangerous they are on the ball,” Monyane explained.

“We pressed them aggressively and closed down the areas where they are most effective. I think the strategy worked perfectly, and we’re pleased to come away with another positive result.”

The result prevented Sundowns from extending their lead at the summit to five points. They now sit three points ahead of Pirates, who still have a game in hand and boast a superior goal difference of +7. Should the Buccaneers maintain that advantage and win all their remaining fixtures, they could secure their first league title in 14 years.

Source: Briefly News