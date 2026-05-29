Hugo Broos Confirms South Africa’s Next Opponent Before Their First World Cup Match
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed the team will play one more friendly before their FIFA World Cup campaign gets underway.
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The South Africans were held to a goalless draw against lowly-ranked Nicaragua in their final clash before departing for the World Cup.
The Belgian confirmed Bafana will face Jamaica on 5 June.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.