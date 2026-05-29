Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed the team will play one more friendly before their FIFA World Cup campaign gets underway.

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The South Africans were held to a goalless draw against lowly-ranked Nicaragua in their final clash before departing for the World Cup.

The Belgian confirmed Bafana will face Jamaica on 5 June.

Source: Briefly News