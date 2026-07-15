Happy Simelane has taken legal action against Mel Viljoen, accusing her of making defamatory claims through social media posts, videos and public commentary

Simelane's lawyers are demanding a public apology, removal of the alleged defamatory content and R1 million in damages if Viljoen does not comply with their demands

The Mommy Club star's lawyers also addressed a video involving convicted criminal Thabo Bester

Happy Simelane launched a R1 million lawsuit against Mel Viljoen. Image: _happysimelane, melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

The fallout between former Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa owner Happy Simelane and reality TV personality Mel Viljoen has escalated dramatically. Simelane has instructed her lawyers to demand R1 million in damages, accusing Viljoen of running a defamatory campaign that has tarnished her reputation through social media posts and public statements.

In a letter of demand dated Monday, 14 July 2026, Simelane's legal team alleges that Viljoen embarked on what it describes as an "unlawful and malicious campaign" against her through social media posts, videos and other public statements.

How Mel Viljoen can avoid R1 million lawsuit

According to the letter, Simelane is demanding the removal of content in which Viljoen allegedly accused her of scamming "millions of women through Longrich" and linked her to the ownership of QZ Asset Management.

Simelane's lawyers have given Viljoen seven days to comply with several demands. These include removing all allegedly defamatory content, publishing a public apology and retraction, refraining from making any further statements about Simelane, and providing a written undertaking that similar allegations will not be repeated.

The letter warns that should Viljoen fail to comply within the stipulated period, Simelane intends to approach the High Court for an interdict and seek R1 million in damages.

Lawyers Address Thabo Bester Video

The legal letter also addresses a video that allegedly showed Simelane with convicted criminal Thabo Bester.

According to her legal team, the footage was shared without the necessary context and created the false impression that Simelane knowingly associated with Bester while she was aware of his true identity.

The attorneys maintain that Simelane only learnt who Bester was at a later stage and subsequently addressed the matter publicly.

They also noted that Simelane participated in the Netflix documentary Catching Thabo Bester, in which she shared her account of the events surrounding Bester's crimes, his victims and the public reaction to the case.

Happy Simelane hit Mel Viljoen with a R1 million lawsuit. Image: melviljoensa, _happysimelane

Source: Instagram

Happy Simelane threatens court protest

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Happy Simelane threatened to protest at Peet Viljoen's next court appearance.

Simelane previously accused the Viljoens of defrauding her of about R2.8 million through a failed Tammy Taylor franchise licence deal.

Source: Briefly News