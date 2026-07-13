Former reality TV star Mel Viljoen launched fresh allegations against The Mommy Club star Happy Simelane on social media

The allegations include scamming South Africans and a video with convicted rapist Thabo Bester

Simelane previously threatened to protest during Peet Viljoen's next appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court

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Mel Viljoen levelled serious allegations against Happy Simelane amid the Tammy Taylor franchise feud. Image: _happysimelane, melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Former reality TV star Mel Viljoen has made serious allegations against The Mommy Club star Happy Simelane. This came days after Simelane had a heated confrontation with demonstrators who had gathered in support of disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 8 July 2026. Protesters had gathered in support of disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen during his bail application following his arrest.

Happy Simelane has previously accused Mel Viljoen and her husband, Peet Viljoen, of defrauding her of approximately R2.8 million through a failed Tammy Taylor franchise licence deal. She recently repeated those allegations during an interview on eNCA after Peet Viljoen was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport following his deportation from the United States.

Mel Viljoen levels serious allegations against Happy Simelane

On Saturday, 11 July 2026, Mel Viljoen responded on her Instagram Stories by challenging Simelane's credibility. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mel shared a screenshot of a 2023 article published by News24 in which an alleged victim accused Simelane of scamming poor South Africans for millions through her pyramid scheme, Longrich. Viljoen suggested that Simelane was lying about the Tammy Taylor franchise deal.

“I also explained to the media that this person that is a well-known scammer, owed two months' rent to Menlyn Maine and lost her salon and dignity by scamming women. Before she was seen on Carte Blanche, she did not make contact with the brand or me for over a year,” Mel Viljoen wrote.

See the screenshot below:

Mel Viljoen levelled serious allegations against Happy Simelane. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Twitter

To bolster her claim that Happy Simelane wasn’t a person whose testimony could be relied upon, Mel Viljoen shared a video of The Mommy Club star with convicted rapist Thabo Bester.

See the screenshot below:

Mel Viljoen levelled serious allegations against Happy Simelane amid the Tammy Taylor feud. Image: melvijoensa

Source: Instagram

She also posted another screenshot alleging that Simelane's company, QZ Asset Management, was not registered with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission despite claims it was. Mel alleged this meant the company was involved in securities fraud.

See the screenshot below:

Mel Viljoen made serious claims against Happy Simelane. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Happy Simelane threatens court protest

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Happy Simelane threatened to stage a protest during Peet Viljoen's next court appearance.

Simelane was speaking after Peet Viljoen made his initial appearance at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Source: Briefly News