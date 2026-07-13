Mel Viljoen Makes Explosive Claims Against Happy Simelane Amid Tammy Taylor Franchise Dispute
- Former reality TV star Mel Viljoen launched fresh allegations against The Mommy Club star Happy Simelane on social media
- The allegations include scamming South Africans and a video with convicted rapist Thabo Bester
- Simelane previously threatened to protest during Peet Viljoen's next appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court
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Former reality TV star Mel Viljoen has made serious allegations against The Mommy Club star Happy Simelane. This came days after Simelane had a heated confrontation with demonstrators who had gathered in support of disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 8 July 2026. Protesters had gathered in support of disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen during his bail application following his arrest.
Happy Simelane has previously accused Mel Viljoen and her husband, Peet Viljoen, of defrauding her of approximately R2.8 million through a failed Tammy Taylor franchise licence deal. She recently repeated those allegations during an interview on eNCA after Peet Viljoen was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport following his deportation from the United States.
South Africans criticise justice system after Imogen Mashazi and Linda Gxasheka receive R50,000 bail
Mel Viljoen levels serious allegations against Happy Simelane
On Saturday, 11 July 2026, Mel Viljoen responded on her Instagram Stories by challenging Simelane's credibility. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mel shared a screenshot of a 2023 article published by News24 in which an alleged victim accused Simelane of scamming poor South Africans for millions through her pyramid scheme, Longrich. Viljoen suggested that Simelane was lying about the Tammy Taylor franchise deal.
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“I also explained to the media that this person that is a well-known scammer, owed two months' rent to Menlyn Maine and lost her salon and dignity by scamming women. Before she was seen on Carte Blanche, she did not make contact with the brand or me for over a year,” Mel Viljoen wrote.
See the screenshot below:
To bolster her claim that Happy Simelane wasn’t a person whose testimony could be relied upon, Mel Viljoen shared a video of The Mommy Club star with convicted rapist Thabo Bester.
See the screenshot below:
She also posted another screenshot alleging that Simelane's company, QZ Asset Management, was not registered with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission despite claims it was. Mel alleged this meant the company was involved in securities fraud.
See the screenshot below:
Happy Simelane threatens court protest
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Happy Simelane threatened to stage a protest during Peet Viljoen's next court appearance.
Simelane was speaking after Peet Viljoen made his initial appearance at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za