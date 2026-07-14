Polokwane Magistrates' Court released LADGAC founder Tsebe Philimon Moloto on R50,000 bail after his arrest for alleged arson on 14 July 2026

Moloto allegedly set fire to a Toyota Hilux bakkie and a signboard belonging to his former girlfriend and business partner, Patricia Rachidi

The court imposed strict bail conditions, including surrendering his passport and reporting to police twice weekly, with the case postponed to 22 September 2026

Mr Moloto is a free man after he was nabbed for arson. Images: @king1817995 and @SAPoliceService/ X

Source: Twitter

POLOKWANE — Tsebe Philimon Moloto, the 51-year-old founder of the Limpopo Anti-Drug, Gangsterism and Crime (LADGAC) rehabilitation centre, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on 14 July 2026 and was released on R50,000 bail after facing two counts of malicious property damage.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed via its official X account that Moloto was arrested in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred on 28 June 2026. Prosecutors allege he deliberately set alight a Toyota Hilux bakkie, valued at approximately R406,000, in Seshego Zone 3. On the same day, he allegedly torched a LADGAC signboard worth R2,500 in the Ladanna area of Polokwane. Both properties are said to belong to Patricia "Lebo" Rachidi, described as his former girlfriend and business partner.

Bail conditions and court proceedings

Although the state did not oppose bail, Magistrate Chaka Matobane imposed a set of strict release conditions. Moloto was ordered to surrender his passport and is prohibited from approaching Rachidi's home or place of business. He must also report to the Polokwane Police Station twice a week. State prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane confirmed that both property damage cases were consolidated for a single court appearance. Moloto, represented by Ramusi Attorneys, has no prior convictions or history of domestic violence. The matter was postponed to 22 September 2026 to allow police to continue their investigation.

Moloto built a significant public profile through social media videos depicting his confrontational, "tough-love" approach to pulling drug users off the streets and placing them in rehabilitation. His methods have divided opinion widely across South Africa, attracting both fierce support and sharp criticism. The news of his arrest prompted an immediate reaction online.

Watch the NPA's update on Moloto's court appearance here:

South Africans disappointed

Members of the public voiced disappointment outside the courthouse following his release. On social media, users questioned his behaviour and drew ironic parallels to his rehabilitation work.

@Ms_therry wrote:

"But he moved on and married someone else. Why is he bitter?"

@Mzulu__ commented:

"Now I remember someone saying if you run a rehabilitation centre, you also need to be admitted somewhere once in a while."

@Mthoko_Maj said:

"Mjolo is something else 😭 someone must take ntate Moloto to a camp somewhere."

@NathiRadebe_25 raised a legal question:

"Why is he not charged with attempted murder (dolus eventualis) of the people in the house that caught fire from the bakkie he set on fire?"

Bongi Namane honours Mr Moloto

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Bonginkosi "Bongi" Namane's heartfelt tribute to Moloto on Father’s Day. The South African TikTok star expressed deep gratitude for Moloto’s role in saving him from addiction, sparking widespread admiration and calls for his recognition as a national treasure.

Source: Briefly News