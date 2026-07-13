SAPS arrested a 51-year-old Polokwane businessman on Monday after linking him to two arson incidents that caused an estimated R800 000 in damage

The fires targeted a rehabilitation centre signboard in Ladanna and a Toyota Hilux in Seshego Zone 3, where seven people were sleeping inside the house at the time

South Africans online suspect the arrested man is a well-known anti-drug activist from Limpopo

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A businessman was arrested for arson in Limpopo. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO— A high-stakes police raid in an upscale Limpopo suburb has culminated in the capture of a local entrepreneur accused of orchestrating a dual-targeted arson spree.

On Monday morning, tactical units converged on a residence in Welgelegen, executing a court-ordered apprehension of a 51-year-old suspect. The joint operation, spearheaded by regional tracking and intelligence divisions, also resulted in the confiscation of a Toyota Fortuner, which authorities believe served as the getaway vehicle during the crimes.

Pre-Dawn Terror in Seshego and Ladanna

The targeted attacks, which took place in late June, unfolded within a short window on a single Saturday morning. At roughly 04:30, a perpetrator ignited a localised blaze that consumed a promotional sign for a recovery facility situated on Dendron Road in Ladanna.

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Moments later, the focus shifted to Seshego's Zone 3, where an extended-cab Toyota Hilux utility vehicle was intentionally torched. The resulting fireball grew rapidly, licking the exterior of an adjacent residence where seven occupants were asleep. A major tragedy was averted only when alert residents mobilised to suppress the flames before emergency crews arrived, capping the total property destruction at an estimated R800,000.

Though the initial complaints were logged across separate local precincts, the gravity of the coordinated attacks prompted provincial detectives to take over the docket. Digital footprints and forensic intelligence eventually shifted the focus toward the Welgelegen businessman. The accused faces double counts of property destruction and is booked for dual appearances at the local magistrate courts in both Polokwane and Seshego.

While official law enforcement channels have withheld the identity of the detained mogul, the regional digital landscape has erupted with unverified theories. A significant cross-section of social media users has pointed fingers at a notable anti-narcotics crusader affiliated with the Limpopo Anti-Drugs Gangsterism and Crime forum (LADGAC).

Read the SAPS statement on X here:

Digital fallout: community leader implicated?

The speculation triggered mixed reactions across social media.

@Merc_05 asked:

"Is he the arsonist? Is it his rehab, or did he burn the other one's rehab?"

@MALEKAPM_8 noted:

"Allegedly, he burnt a house and car in Seshego zone 3 and a signboard."

Not all responses were sympathetic.

@SaMmapago commented:

"Big win for drug addicts."

@yah_zinja observed:

"Addicts are celebrating in the comment section."

2 men arrested in Soweto

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent arrest of two men in Naledi, Soweto, following the discovery of human organs in buckets at a residential property. This shocking incident raises serious questions about safety and criminal activities in the community, prompting widespread concern and speculation among residents.

Source: Briefly News