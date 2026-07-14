A 34-year-old SAPS detective constable allegedly shot three men at a Sebokeng café after a dispute over the last gizzards in the queue

One victim died at the scene, a second was hospitalised with injuries, and a third escaped physically unharmed after the off-duty officer opened fire from a state vehicle

South Africans condemned the incident on social media, questioning SAPS screening processes and the fitness of officers to carry firearms

Detective Elias Pinkoane is in jail for murder. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — A 34-year-old detective constable is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on three men during a late-night dispute over gizzards at a Sebokeng food outlet on 12 July 2026.

According to @CrimeWatch_RSA, Elias Moeketsi Pinkoane, attached to the Orange Farm SAPS Detective Branch, appeared before the Sebokeng Magistrates' Court following the incident, which occurred at approximately 03:00 at BK Lifestyle Cafe while he was off duty.

What happened at the Sebokeng café

According to the charge sheet, Pinkoane arrived at the café in a state vehicle while the establishment was winding down for the night. He and his partner joined a queue to purchase gizzards, where they encountered three other men. A dispute broke out after one of those men allegedly attempted to purchase all the remaining gizzards.

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Pinkoane reportedly walked back to the state vehicle, retrieved his service pistol, and discharged multiple rounds at the three men through the vehicle's window before fleeing the scene. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The third escaped without physical harm.

Forensic evidence recovered at the scene included a spent cartridge case, with a second later found inside the state vehicle itself. Authorities traced Pinkoane to his home address, where he was arrested on the same day. SAPS confirmed that internal disciplinary proceedings will run concurrently with the criminal case. A similar incident occurred in which a group of police officers were arrested for a fatal Eastern Cape shooting in April this year.

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Public outrage over the shooting

The incident drew swift and widespread condemnation on social media after crime-tracking account @CrimeWatch_RSA published the details on 14 July 2026.

@KekeRoyce wrote:

"Requirements to be an officer should include having degrees and diplomas and taking IQ tests. We can't have low IQ individuals who would kill over gizzards wear blue uniforms and carry guns."

@donald34521 questioned the vetting procedures in place at the police service:

"This is embarrassing. What screening do they do at SAPS? I'm sure this cop had brushes with the law before this incident & was still allowed to be a cop."

@africansucre said:

"This guy is not mentally stable, you can't be that angry and stupid, to fire at people over gizzards????"

@KasiMait summed up the consequences bluntly:

"Now he's caught a case, a body and has no job all over some gizzards. Yoh."

@Rogal_Dhorn added:

"A cop that throws up gang signs did this!"

KwaMashu shooting leaves 3 dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a recent police operation in KwaMashu, where three suspects linked to the 2025 murder of a police officer were fatally shot following a chase and shootout. The incident marks a significant development in a year-long investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Source: Briefly News