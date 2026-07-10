KwaZulu-Natal police fatally shot three men on the M25 near KwaMashu on Friday, 10 July 2026, after a chase

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in KZN were searching for the suspects for over a year

The suspects were wanted in connection with the murder of a Public Order Policing officer in February 2025

Three suspects were shot dead in KwaMashu by police. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Police have fatally shot three men on the M25 near KwaMashu on Friday, 10 July 2026, after a shootout and chase ended in a crash.

The suspects, who were declared deceased at the scene, had been wanted for more than a year in connection with the murder of a serving police officer. eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, reporting from the scene, confirmed that no police officers sustained injuries during the operation.

Suspects killed in KwaMashu Highway shootout

A joint law enforcement team, comprising the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Provincial Tracking Team, South African Police Service (SAPS) Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit, SAPS Provincial Tactical Response Team, Durban Metro Police Special Operations Directorate and private security partners, located the three men while they were travelling in a Hyundai on the M25.

When officers moved to intercept the vehicle, the suspects fled. A shootout followed, and the men subsequently lost control of the car and crashed. Firearms were recovered by police following the incident.

Men wanted for Constable Mvelo Gcabashe's murder

The suspects were linked to the killing of Constable Mvelo Gcabashe, a Public Order Policing officer who was shot and killed in Inanda, north of Durban, in February 2025. The case had been prioritised by the Hawks, who coordinated tracking efforts over the course of more than a year before Friday's operation brought it to a close.

Source: Briefly News