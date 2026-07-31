Gqeberha attorney Anene Krouwkamp-Claasen appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 14 counts of theft

Krouwkamp-Claasen admitted to misappropriating nearly R6 million from the bank accounts of 14 deceased estates near Humansdorp

The court heard that the stolen funds were spent on gambling, leaving nothing to recover before sentencing

Annene Krouwkamp-Claasen will be spending time in prison for siphoning millions. Images: Annene Moolman/ Facebook and Chris Ryan/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

EASTERN CAPE — A Humansdorp attorney has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft after admitting to stealing nearly R6 million from the bank accounts of deceased estate trust funds over a period of nearly three years.

According to News24, Annene Krouwkamp-Claasen, 36, entered her guilty plea in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Gqeberha, where she also served as the sole director and shareholder of Ancoris Fiduciary Services.

Between 23 March 2021 and 4 December 2023, Krouwkamp-Claasen unlawfully misappropriated funds entrusted to her for safekeeping and administration. She admitted to transferring money from 14 deceased estate accounts into her personal bank account and that of Ancoris Fiduciary Services.

How Krouwkamp-Claasen diverted the funds

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed that the money was used for her personal benefit, in breach of her fiduciary duties to the affected families and in violation of reporting obligations under the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965. Eastern Cape Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana, condemned the conduct as a betrayal of trust, stating that the NPA and SAPS would take action against anyone who abused a position of responsibility.

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Annene Krouwkamp-Claasen is guilty of theft. Image: Annene Moolman

Source: Facebook

Funds spent on gambling, nothing left to recover

The court further heard that the misappropriated funds were spent on gambling, leaving no recoverable assets. Krouwkamp-Claasen lost her husband in July 2022 and exited the legal profession in 2023, subsequently taking up eyelash extension services.

The case has been postponed to 20 October 2025 for a pre-sentence report to be compiled before sentencing. Another former attorney, Solomon Slom, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for stealing R39. 8 million.

Man glares at lawyer after guilty verdict

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a gripping courtroom moment that unfolded when a man, following his guilty verdict, delivered an intimidating stare to his attorney. This unsettling scene has raised significant concerns regarding the safety of legal representatives in high-stakes cases involving severe criminal charges.

Source: Briefly News