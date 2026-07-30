Julius Malema Slams March and March, Labels Movement as a Tribalist and Vigilante Group
- Julius Malema shared his thoughts on March and March during an Economic Freedom Fighters press briefing
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also explained why he believed the movement was unsustainable
- The EFF and the anti-illegal immigration movement have often clashed over differing ideology on foreign nationals
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG - Julius Malema has hit out at March and March, saying that the movement has never been an issue for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Speaking at a party press briefing held at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday 30 July 2026, Malema dismissed the movement as a vigilante and tribalist outfit.
The EFF and March and March have clashed over their respective ideals, as the party champions open borders and Pan-African unity, while March and March is demanding strict border enforcement and the immediate deportation of undocumented migrants.
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Malema labels March and March unsustainable
Speaking at the press briefing, the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets insisted that the party wasn’t fazed by the movement.
"March and March has never been an issue to the EFF. We've never entertained it. It's never been an issue. We knew it's a vigilante group. We knew it's a tribalistic group," Malema said.
He went further, arguing that any ideology rooted in division carries within it the seeds of its own collapse.
"Tribalism and any ideology that thrives on division is unsustainable. You are bound to fight," he added.
Other stories about Malema's comments on March and March
- Malema called out March and March for causing division in Africa, insisting that there was no xenophobia in South Africa.
- Malema slammed anti-immigration activists in the country, saying that they fear white people.
- Malema described anti-immigration marches as 'clownish' and 'government-sponsored distractions'.
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Proofreading by Byron Pillay, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za