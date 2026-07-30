Julius Malema shared his thoughts on March and March during an Economic Freedom Fighters press briefing

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also explained why he believed the movement was unsustainable

The EFF and the anti-illegal immigration movement have often clashed over differing ideology on foreign nationals

Julius Malema has slammed March and March, labelling it as a tribalistic and vigilante group. Image: Marco Longari/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Julius Malema has hit out at March and March, saying that the movement has never been an issue for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Speaking at a party press briefing held at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday 30 July 2026, Malema dismissed the movement as a vigilante and tribalist outfit.

The EFF and March and March have clashed over their respective ideals, as the party champions open borders and Pan-African unity, while March and March is demanding strict border enforcement and the immediate deportation of undocumented migrants.

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Malema labels March and March unsustainable

Speaking at the press briefing, the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets insisted that the party wasn’t fazed by the movement.

"March and March has never been an issue to the EFF. We've never entertained it. It's never been an issue. We knew it's a vigilante group. We knew it's a tribalistic group," Malema said.

He went further, arguing that any ideology rooted in division carries within it the seeds of its own collapse.

"Tribalism and any ideology that thrives on division is unsustainable. You are bound to fight," he added.

Other stories about Malema's comments on March and March

Proofreading by Byron Pillay, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News