EFF leader Julius Malema addressed a large rally in June 2026, hitting out at anti-illegal immigration activists ahead of a planned national shutdown

Malema accused the protesters of targeting Black foreign nationals while remaining "respectful" toward white people, calling their actions a continuation of an apartheid-era script

A video of his remarks, shared on X by @afrisagacity, has gone viral and is dividing South Africans online ahead of the national shutdown

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Julius Malema has sent a scathing statement to March and March activists. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lashed out at anti-illegal immigration activists, accusing them of selectively targeting Black foreign nationals while showing deference to white people.

A video of Malema speaking passionately at a large EFF rally was shared on X by@afrisagacity on 22 June 2026 and has since gone viral, igniting fierce debate among South Africans ahead of a planned national shutdown targeting undocumented immigrants.

Malema's Remarks at the EFF Rally

Malema directed his criticism squarely at anti-immigration protesters, saying they lacked the courage to confront white people and reserved their aggression for Black foreign nationals.

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"When they speak to a white person they are respectful; when they speak to Black people they are violent," Malema said in the clip.

The EFF leader argued that South Africans are unwilling to take on jobs done by Zimbabwean nationals because those roles amount to "slave jobs," insisting that South Africans deserve better employment opportunities and should not be pitted against fellow Africans. He described the divisions as a continuation of an apartheid-era tactic of setting Black people against one another.

Malema also condemned the removal of pregnant women from hospitals on the basis of their nationality, equating it to the forced removal of Black children from schools during apartheid.

"After removing a Black child from school is the same as when our parents were removed from school during Apartheid. I will never support that," he said.

He was careful to add that he was not condoning crime linked to foreign nationals, but insisted it must be addressed through the law rather than mob justice. In a pointed challenge to the protesters, Malema called on them to march to Cape Town to confront what he described as white illegal immigrants.

Nation Divided as Shutdown Looms

The clip has drawn sharply divided reactions, reflecting the broader tensions in South Africa over immigration, unemployment, and race.

@RaymondNelson02 praised Malema, writing: "I hereby present to you the only South African with brains."

@MadiBoity was scathing, alleging hypocrisy: "You may not know this, but he stays in a white man's house. He has a white man as his landlord. His kids are taught by whites in a white school."

@rashloon stood firmly with the anti-immigration movement: "Illegal immigrants must go back to their countries. They are selling drugs to our youth, subjecting our sisters to prostitution."

@Judas799085 offered his own critique: "Where Julius will fail is he is assuming his audience has the same IQ as him."

@thozigee was dismissive: "In South Africa, we don't listen to fools like Malema, who's controlled by cigarette smugglers."

The video continues to circulate widely as South Africans debate immigration policy ahead of the national shutdown.

Jackie Phamotse praises Julius Malema

Briefly News previously reported about Jackie Phamotse's praise for Julius Malema following the Economic Freedom Fighters' June 16 rally at the Union Buildings. The event, which gathered close to 10,000 attendees, not only featured a braai but also aimed to empower the youth of South Africa in their political engagement.

As questions loom over Malema's leadership style and electoral readiness, the rally's success has sparked both admiration and skepticism across the nation.

With the Local Government Elections approaching, many are wondering if gestures of goodwill can translate into the vital support needed at the polls.

Source: Briefly News