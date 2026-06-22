A viral video shared on X has sparked outrage after women believed by some social media users to be Nigerian allegedly claimed to be South Africa

The women said they were from Cape Town despite being challenged about their accents, triggering a flood of reactions from South Africa

The clip has added fuel to already strained relations between South Africans and some African nationals amid anti-illegal immigration sentiment

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The video of women claiming to be South African. Image:@PSAFLIVE/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - A viral video circulating on social media has sparked heated debate among South Africans after a group of women, believed by many online users to be Nigerians, allegedly claimed to be South African while overseas.

The clip, which was shared on X by @PSAFLIVE today, 22 June 2026, shows a man who identifies himself as being from Canada questioning two women about their nationality.

Nigerian women claim South African identity

In the video, the man asks the women where they are from, to which they respond that they are South African.

The situation became more awkward when the man probed further and asked which part of South Africa they came from, to which they responded, 'Cape Town.' When he directly asked whether they were actually Nigerian because of their accents, they denied it and maintained that they were South African.

The video was accompanied by a caption questioning whether the women were genuinely South African, a claim that immediately sparked thousands of reactions from social media users.

See video here:

South Africans react to viral video

The comments section quickly filled with strong reactions from South Africans.

@MzwakheSydney asked:

"Yoh what did Nigeria do to Nigerians to hate it so much they rather say they a South Africans that they claim is xenophobic?"

@Thabzo_Siba said:

"So they accept that they are xenophobic also while claiming being South Africans."

@Sphesh92 remarked:

"Calling yourself the people you despise is very crazy."

@T_Abmorema stated:

"Nah this is bad they are harming our country's reputation."

@MalcolmMcCain3 boasted:

"So deep inside their heart they know S.A is the most respect nation than the entire Africa."

Video sparks debate amid rising tensions

The viral clip comes at a time of heightened tensions surrounding illegal immigration in South Africa. Over the past few months, anti-illegal immigration campaigns and demonstrations have intensified, leading to fierce debates both online and on the ground. Several African nationals have accused South Africans of xenophobia, while many South Africans argue that concerns over undocumented migration are being unfairly dismissed.

The controversy has also strained diplomatic and social relations between South Africa and several African countries. Recent reports indicate that the Nigerian government has facilitated the repatriation of 1000 Nigerians who opted to return to their home country for fear of their safety.

Governments including Malawi and Ghana have also taken steps to assist citizens who wish to return home, citing concerns over their safety following recent anti-illegal immigration demonstrations.

Anti-illegal immigration movement has resulted in th tense relations between SA and Nigeria. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian government considers retaliating against SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian government was considering taking retaliatory measures against South Africa over the government’s response to rising tensions in the country. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, indicated that action could be taken over what she described as ‘South Africa’s complacency and apathetic response to violent xenophobic attacks’.Speaking about the situation in South Africa, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration may consider measures in response.

Source: Briefly News