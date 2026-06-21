Ireland deported 42 South African nationals on a chartered flight at a total cost of R14 million

The group, consisting of nine men, 18 women, and 15 children, arrived in Johannesburg on 19 June 2026

The action aligned with Ireland's "safe country of origin" policy, designating South Africa as a stable nation

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Ireland sent illegal immigrants from South Africa back home. Image: Dan Wright / Pexels

Source: UGC

Between 18 and 19 June 2026, the Irish government pulled off a deportation operation. 42 South African nationals flew from Dublin to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. The group of nine men, 18 women, and 15 children were deported after their residency applications were rejected. The total cost reached R14 million, an average of R330,000 per person. These expenses covered a private aircraft, logistical coordination, and security for the group.

The financial scale of the operation is due to the Irish state's commitment to enforcing its immigration protocols. Under the current system, Irish authorities have prioritised the removal of individuals from countries deemed safe to free up resources for refugees fleeing active conflict zones. Since South Africa is a democracy with a stable legal system, the majority of protection claims from its citizens are viewed as economically motivated. The return of the South Africans coincided with tension within South Africa regarding immigrants. The 'March and March' movement intensified public pressure, and they returned to a nation grappling with its own internal immigration crisis.

South Africans deported from Ireland did not have proper immigration papers. Image: Ekaterina Belinskaya / Pexels

Source: UGC

SA debates Ireland deportation

Some South Africans firmly supported the deportations, arguing that everyone must enter foreign countries legally and respect international laws. Interestingly, others were sceptical, questioning the true identity of the returnees. A number of online users claimed that actual South Africans do not violate travel laws and suggested that the group might be foreign nationals using fraudulent South African passports. The harsh public stance aligns with the internal immigration controversy in South Africa, with movements like March and March. Read the comments below:

Kayne Shabalala wrote:

"As a South African, I support that we should all enter each other's countries legally and respect laws."

Lucky Bila said:

"My question is, what were they doing there? If they don't have proper documentation, send them home. They need to explain what they were doing there and why they don't have documents."

Jabulani Tax Practitioner Malindi argued:

"We are waiting for them at OR International Airport to verify if they are truly South African."

Deffer Makhongele argued:

"Any person who is in another country illegally is not from South Africa."

Nkonzo Gumede was convinced:

"We all know that those are not South Africans."

Kïñg Sõlomoñ added:

"They are using South African passports. They are Nigerians. South Africans don't break travelling laws, period."

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Source: Briefly News