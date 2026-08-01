Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent Basia Michaels revealed the Bafana Bafana star has drawn significant interest from clubs in Europe's top-five leagues

Mbokazi joined Chicago Fire in December 2025 in a move that divided opinion, but has since silenced doubters with his performances in MLS

Michaels told Metro FM that Mbokazi may not return to Chicago Fire for the 2027 MLS season due to his injury and mounting transfer interest

Bafana Bafana centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi may be on his way out of Chicago Fire, with his agent confirming that clubs from Europe's top-five leagues have made inquiries about the defender.

Mbokazi's rise since moving to MLS

Speaking to broadcaster Andile Ncube on Metro FM, agent Basia Michaels said the level of attention Mbokazi has received since the World Cup has been considerable, and that a departure from the Major League Soccer club before the 2027 season is a real possibility.

"He might not be there [for the 2027 MLS All-Star Game]," Michaels said. "So, we could find ourselves in a position where we move [him], but he is injured, yes. After the World Cup, the eyes, attention, inquiries and noticing of the player is significant — from top-five European leagues, big teams."

The centre-back made a surprise switch to Chicago Fire in December 2025, a move that prompted scepticism from sections of the football community in South Africa.

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Some critics viewed the MLS as an underwhelming destination for a player of his quality, while others saw it as a potential launchpad to bigger things.

Those who backed the move appear to have been vindicated. Mbokazi has performed well enough in the United States to catch the eye of major European clubs, suggesting the switch served its purpose in raising his profile on the global stage.

Injury complicates transfer timeline

Despite the growing transfer interest, Michaels confirmed that Mbokazi is currently sidelined with an injury. The setback adds complexity to any potential move, though it has not appeared to dampen the enthusiasm of interested clubs.

No specific teams or leagues have been named publicly, but Michaels' reference to "big teams" from Europe's elite competitions indicates the calibre of interest the 2025 World Cup exposure helped generate.

Whether Chicago Fire will look to retain the defender or facilitate a transfer before the 2027 MLS campaign gets underway remains to be seen. For now, Mbokazi's next destination looks increasingly likely to be on the other side of the Atlantic.

Source: Briefly News