"Don't Let Them Down": Polokwane Sings 'Siyavuma' for New Limpopo Commissioner Jan Scheepers
- Lieutenant General Petrus Jan Scheepers was officially appointed as the new Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo on 31 July 2026
- Community members flooded the streets of Polokwane, dancing around the uniformed officer in a rare public celebration
- South Africans online were moved by the scenes, calling the moment a sign of unity and hope
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A Polokwane street turned into a dance floor on 31 July 2026. Community members surrounded Lieutenant General Petrus Jan Scheepers, the newly appointed Limpopo police commissioner, singing and dancing in jubilation as he officially took up his post.
The video, posted by @newsnexussa on TikTok, captured an outpouring of joy that quickly resonated far beyond Limpopo's borders. Locals performed a traditional celebratory song and dance, typically sung at weddings, with lyrics that translate to "he's ours, we agree, he's truly ours."
The appointment marks a significant moment for Limpopo, a province that has long battled crime and policing challenges. For many who watched the video by @newsnexussa, what stood out was not just the celebration itself, but what it represented: a community choosing to embrace its new commissioner with warmth rather than suspicion.
Viewers noted that Scheepers appeared to have earned genuine trust from those around him, with many citing his journey through the ranks as evidence of his credibility and commitment to the job. Watch the celebrations unfold on the streets of Polokwane below:
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Polokwane has high hopes
South Africans in the comments were deeply moved by what they saw:
@Riaan wrote:
"Scrolling through Tiktok. This is the best post I saw. Not because he is white but because no colour is seen."
@SuzLa said:
"He's loved wholeheartedly by colleagues, it shows he's a good leader 🥰"
@joshbelo3 noted:
"Limpopo is not a tribalist province like KZN."
@Oupa shared:
"First time seeing a white police officer being celebrated like this 😳"
@Tanya Mari added:
"Let the healing begin 💕🇿🇦"
@User1 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 wrote:
"May he not abuse the people's trust."
@Neonknight said:
"Let there be unity and Love."
@sizozungu6 added:
"Lieut general, this shows that people are putting trust in you, please don't let them down. This is rare, especially in this period we are at."
Other Briefly News about officials
- Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba made claims that South African residents are complicit in the illegal housing of undocumented migrants within rental backyard structures.
- The ANC Women's League's disapproval of remarks made by Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba regarding women in politics and their relationships with younger partners.
- Facts about the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) tackling false rumours regarding the potential arrest of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Police Commissioner.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za