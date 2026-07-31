Nearly 3,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta, a small Spanish territory on the African continent bordering Morocco

Spain deployed its military and divers to the border after police were overwhelmed by the scale of the crossing

Viewers watching footage of the crisis flooded social media with questions about Spain's presence in Africa

At least 18 migrants have died trying to reach the Spanish exclave of Ceuta. Image: Antonio Sempere/AP

Source: Facebook

Thousands of migrants swam and walked across the border into Ceuta, a tiny Spanish enclave situated on the northern tip of the African continent, in what officials described as a humanitarian emergency.

The crossing involved close to 3,000 people, mostly men, though women and children were also among those who made the journey from Moroccan territory. Footage broadcast by CBS Evening News showed crowds streaming across a beach and up a stairway along the coastline, with Ceuta sitting at the closest point between Africa and Europe, separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar.

Spanish authorities were quickly overwhelmed. Troops were called in to support police on the ground, and military divers were deployed to search for bodies in the water after the crossing turned deadly.

Spain's African territory stuns viewers

Among the 18 who died, many drowned, but some were also killed in the stampede to cross the breakwater fence at Tarajal beach. According to the @cbseveningnews page, Ceuta authorities had previously linked the surge to a Spanish Supreme Court ruling earlier this month that barred authorities from immediately returning migrants who arrive by sea without due process. The ruling does not apply to migrants who enter Spain by land, including by climbing over the border fence.

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The internet shocked by people crossing the border

The broadcast drew enormous attention online, but not only for the scale of the crisis. A large number of viewers were surprised to learn that Spain holds sovereign territory on the African continent at all, and their reactions made clear the geography caught many people off guard.

Neli wrote:

"This part of Spain. Proceeds to circle Africa. 😂"

Jessica Ngidi🇿🇦 asked:

"Wait, how did Spain get a territory on the African continent?"

MpilohMhlungu said:

"What is Spain doing in Africa?"

Temzamo echoed:

"What is Spain doing in Africa?!"

Avon Hazel pointed out:

"So technically they are still in Morocco."

Samira Samuels added:

"Lol, part of Spain but attached to Africa. 🤣😂 The irony."

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Source: Briefly News