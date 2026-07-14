Spain confirmed that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free entry in 2026, with the rest required to apply for a Schengen visa

Citizens from the approved eight African countries can stay up to 90 days without a visa

Other Africans needing a Schengen visa face fees of up to €90 and a processing period of up to 45 days

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People checking in at an airport. Images: PHILL MAGAKOE / Contributor/Getty

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SPAIN - Spain has published its updated 2026 travel guidelines, confirming that only eight African countries qualify for visa-free access to the European nation.

Citizens holding passports from Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Rwanda may enter Spain without any prior visa arrangements. They are permitted to stay for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, whether for tourism or business purposes.

Travellers from all other African nations, including South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, must secure a Schengen visa before departure. That visa provides access not only to Spain but also to 28 other countries within Europe's border-free zone.

How to apply for a Schengen visa

Applications must be submitted in person at an authorised BLS International service centre. Adults are charged a standard consular fee of €90, equivalent to approximately 1,690 South African rand, while children between the ages of 6 and 12 pay half that amount at 845 rand. Children under 6 are exempt from the fee. BLS International levies an additional processing fee of 317 rand on top of the consular charge.

Applications must be lodged no earlier than six months and no later than 15 days before the intended travel date. Standard processing takes 15 calendar days, though this can extend to 45 days if the consulate requests further documentation or schedules an interview.

Documents required for approval

Applicants are expected to present a valid passport issued within the past 10 years, with at least two blank pages remaining and a validity extending at least three months beyond the planned departure date from Europe.

Travel health insurance covering a minimum of €30,000 (over R563,569.20) for emergency medical treatment and repatriation is mandatory. Applicants must also provide proof of adequate finances through bank statements, confirmed flight bookings, and accommodation reservations.

Additional requirements include a completed visa application form, recent passport-sized photographs, and proof of residential address, such as a utility bill.

Travellers should note that being granted a visa does not guarantee entry into Spain. Border officials retain the authority to deny admission based on their assessment of supporting travel documents at the point of entry.

An aeroplane in an airport. Images: NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on visa rules affecting South Africans

Briefly News recently reported on the US removing nine countries from its Visa Waiver Programme, affecting travellers with certain travel histories.

recently reported on the US removing nine countries from its Visa Waiver Programme, affecting travellers with certain travel histories. The UAE released its updated 2026 visa rules, with South Africans making a notable list.

Japan confirmed which countries can now apply for its eVisa online, and Mzansi made the cut.

Source: Briefly News