Security forces at the Musina repatriation facility caught individuals buying groceries locally and trying to use state transport to travel home for free

The Inter-ministerial Committee on Migration confirmed that over 53,000 foreign nationals have been processed for deportation and repatriation across South Africa

Zimbabwean and Mozambican embassies are working with officials on-site to screen travellers and prevent the misuse of state resources

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Foreign nationals have been trying to leave the country for free. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — Security personnel and Department of Home Affairs officials at the Musina repatriation facility in Limpopo have begun actively screening arrivals to prevent exploitation of state-provided transport, following the discovery that some individuals are purchasing groceries in the local town before boarding government buses destined for their home countries.

An official addressed SABC News at the facility on 13 July 2026, where thousands of displaced migrants are currently being processed for repatriation. He confirmed that while buses from all nine provinces arrive at the centre daily, authorities have identified a pattern of abuse by individuals who have no genuine need for repatriation services.

How the abuse was identified

The official noted that several people arriving at the facility gates, some dropped off by employers and others who came voluntarily, were found carrying only shopping bags. Officials interpreted this as a sign that their intention was not permanent departure from South Africa, but rather to secure free transport back to their countries of origin.

In response, security forces are working alongside the Zimbabwean and Mozambican embassies to verify the circumstances of each individual before they are permitted to board state transport. The collaboration with diplomatic missions is aimed at ensuring that resources intended for genuinely displaced foreign nationals are not diverted.

Repatriation operation at scale

The screening measures at Musina form part of a broader national operation that has gained significant momentum in recent months. The Inter-ministerial Committee on Migration confirmed that more than 53,000 foreign nationals have been processed for deportation and repatriation across the country. Zimbabwean, Mozambican and Malawian nationals account for the largest share of those being processed.

Law enforcement authorities have maintained a continuous operational presence at the Musina border post to ensure that national laws are upheld throughout the process. Despite the logistical challenges posed by those attempting to exploit the system, multiple government departments and non-governmental organisations remain deployed at the facility, providing food, healthcare and other essential services to individuals undergoing legitimate screening.

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Undocumented nationals vow never to return

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a group of undocumented Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who have vowed never to return to South Africa after their departure from a repatriation center in Cape Town. The strong reactions from South Africans online reveal a deep-seated sentiment regarding the presence of undocumented migrants in the country.

Source: Briefly News