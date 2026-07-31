Virginia police discovered two men aged 40 and 68 brutally murdered in an outside room in Tulbagh Street on 30 July 2026

The Free State Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit launched an investigation into the double murder and house robbery

Police are appealing for information as suspects remain at large, with the victims' silver Hyundai Getz also reported missing

The Free State SAPS is investigating a murder in Virginia. Image: Jacok Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE — A father and his son were found murdered inside their home in Virginia on Thursday, 30 July 2026, prompting the Free State Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit based in Thabong to open investigations into a double murder and house robbery.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers from the Virginia Police Station responded to a report of a possible murder at a residence in Tulbagh Street. Upon arrival, they were led to an outside room where the two men lay motionless. Both victims, aged 40 and 68, had their hands and feet bound. Blood was found on the floor. One of the men had a plastic cover placed over his head, while the other had a wire tied around his neck. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Victims' vehicle also missing

Investigators established that a silver Hyundai Getz with registration number DNK 369 FS, belonging to the deceased, was not at the property. Police are treating the disappearance of the vehicle as part of the house robbery inquiry. The motive for the killings remains unclear at this stage. The South African Police Service has registered two counts of murder alongside a house robbery charge as the investigation continues.

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Police appeal for public assistance

The Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit is calling on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects to come forward. Captain Gerrie Nel can be reached directly on 082 806 8432. Members of the public who wish to share information anonymously may contact Crime Stop.

See the original SAPS post about the Virginia double murder investigation.

Netizens react to murder

Reactions from the public on the SAPS Facebook post reflected both grief and a desire for swift justice.

Kholofelo France Dibakoane wrote:

"The suspect(s) is known to them."

Sam K Tshabangu commented:

"So terrible. I wish the suspect/s can be traced and brought to book. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends."

Thandeka Zamazangwa Zonke added:

"I pray that SAPS find them."

Prophet Makamu wrote:

"🙏 Prayers for the family and loved ones of the victims. May they find strength and justice."

4 Killed in Stellenbosch shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent mass shooting in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, which left four people dead and two police officers injured. As the investigation unfolds, communities are grappling with the impact of escalating gun violence in the Western Cape, prompting a wave of reactions on social media.

Source: Briefly News