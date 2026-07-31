Bajabulise Thela, Miss African Beauty Universe South Africa 2026, arrived home to a vibrant celebration at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on 30 July 2026

Crowds of fans, loved ones, and media greeted Thela with South African flags, signs, and song as she walked into the arrivals hall wearing her crown and sash

Former Miss South Africa 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala was among those who showed up to celebrate Bajabulise before her trip to represent South Africa in Puerto Rico

Family and fans gathered at KMI Airport to welcome home crowned beauty queen Bajabulise Thela. Image: @lowvelder

Source: TikTok

Bajabulise Thela touched down at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on 30 July 2026 to a reception she will not forget in a hurry. The newly crowned Miss African Beauty Universe South Africa 2026 walked into the arrivals hall still wearing her sash and crown, and the crowd that had gathered was ready for her.

Fans, family members, and media filled the space with energy. People waved South African flags, held up signs, and broke into song as Thela made her way through the terminal. The scenes were captured in a video posted by TikTok account @lowvelder, which quickly drew attention from proud Mpumalanga residents.

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala joins the celebration

Among those present to welcome Thela home was former Miss South Africa 2010, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, who added star power to an already electric homecoming. Her presence underscored just how significant the moment was, not only for Thela personally, but for the province and country she now represents on an international stage. Bajabulise is set to travel to Puerto Rico to compete at the Miss Universe competition, carrying the hopes of Mpumalanga and South Africa with her.

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Watch Bajabulise Thela's hero's welcome in the TikTok video below:

Mpumalanga reacts with pride

Viewers online were moved by the reception and rallied behind their homegrown queen in the comments:

User @Wonder wrote:

"We are proud as Mpumalanga 🥰."

User @Nkazimulo said:

"So nice and painful."

User @Mrs Kamos commented:

"Beautiful 🥰."

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Source: Briefly News