Marta Bunda, a 20-year-old Italian-Congolese model, won the Miss Bologna 2026 title at a regional Miss Italia selection event

Her crowning sparked a heated debate online, with many celebrating her win as a step forward for representation in Italy

Others argued that regional Italian beauty pageants should reflect traditional Italian features and local cultural heritage

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The crowning of Miss Bologna 2026 causes a massive online debate. Image: @nextbuzztv

Source: Instagram

A 20-year-old Italian-Congolese model set the internet alight after being crowned Miss Bologna 2026 at a regional selection event for the Miss Italia beauty pageant on 13 July 2026. Marta Bunda's victory quickly spread across social media, not only because of the achievement itself, but because of the fierce debate it ignited. Instagram account @nextbuzztv shared the video, sparking a debate about whether someone of Congolese heritage could represent an Italian regional title.

A crown that divided the internet

Supporters of Martha cheered her win as a meaningful moment for diversity and inclusion in a country where representation in mainstream beauty pageants has historically been narrow. Many viewers pointed out that Marta was born and raised in Italy, making her as Italian as any other contestant on that stage. Critics pushed back, arguing that regional contests like Miss Bologna exist to celebrate local identity and what they described as traditional Italian features. The debate echoed wider conversation happening across Europe about national identity, immigration and belonging.

Watch the crowning moment that sparked the debate on an Instagram reel below:

Mzansi and the world react to Miss Bologna

Martha's win has done what few beauty pageant results manage to do: turn a regional contest into a global conversation about identity, race and what it means to belong to a nation. People from across the globe jumped into the comment section to share their views:

User @maryarnez said:

"If she was born in Italy, she's Italian."

User @ditchpickler joked:

"Now, if an Italian can win Miss Ethiopia, I will believe anything is possible 😂."

User @c.e.l.e.bracy observed:

"They all look shocked; they can't accept the truth 😂."

User @ecomainservices argued:

"People think country is about colour; that's why. Country is heritage and culture, not colour, especially since people can travel and live anywhere now."

User @lacybug21 wrote:

"That girl is not Italian. She's from Africa."

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Source: Briefly News