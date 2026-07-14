Rachel Baddie Vives turned heads with a behind-the-scenes look at her Bona Magazine photoshoot

The video showed Rachel posing confidently in multiple outfits, with a motivational caption that resonated with fans

South Africans flooded the comments to celebrate her comeback and glow-up after a difficult season

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Rachel Baddie Vives Stuns in Bona Magazine Photoshoot, Mzansi Celebrates Her Glow-Up. Image: Phil Noble-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Baddie Vives gave South Africans something to talk about. The popular social media personality shared a behind-the-scenes video from a professional photoshoot she did for Bona Magazine, and the internet could not stop watching.

The clip showed Rachel seated in a black leather chair inside a sleek studio, switching between a bold zebra-print suit and an all-black outfit. A professional photographer worked alongside her under studio lighting, and the whole production had a polished, high-fashion feel.

Rachel's Bona Magazine moment goes viral

For many fans, the timing of the shoot felt significant. Comments poured in suggesting the moment represented more than just a magazine feature. It felt, to many, like a woman stepping fully back into her power.

The post drew hundreds of comments from people who said they had been rooting for Rachel Kolisi and were thrilled to see her thriving. Many framed it as a glow-up story, celebrating her confidence and the bold energy she brought to the shoot.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say

Kimbooysensa highlighted:

"The only Rachel that matters to me. 😊"

Aamina commented:

"The comeback was strong. See what happens when you first feel everything and then get that bag. We don't just do rebounds. We fix, glow up and heal. Shade intended. Go Rachel! Get it all!"

Khensi Maswanganyi said:

"I’m putting you on my WhatsApp status. Everyone needs to see this, girl! 🥰🥰"

Nicole Keys commented:

"Ain't nothing more dangerous than a woman who sat with her pain, worked through it, took the punches and kept growing. She done done now... 🔥 Getcha life Ms Rachel. 👏"

Beautiful.Brokeness said:

"This is what class looks like."

Liefde shared:

"She had it in her all along... We all had that inner, you know you know... It just takes that something to bring her out in us.”

3 Other Briefly New stories about Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi finally broke her silence on her decision to leave the Kolisi Foundation, which she co-founded with her ex-husband.

On Sunday, 22 February 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared a TikTok hinting that she was ready to open her heart after her divorce from Siya Kolisi.

Rachel Kolisi finally released her highly anticipated book, Falling Forward, and people began sharing their first impressions.

Source: Briefly News