On Sunday, 22 February 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared a TikTok hinting that she was ready to open her heart after her divorce from Siya Kolisi

Rachel posted a clip of herself riding horses by the beach with empowering words and an eyebrow-raising song choice

Some fans encouraged her to heal and promised support, while others praised her strength and growth

Rachel Kolisi teased that she was ready for love.

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Rachel Kolisi has hinted that she is ready to give love another try following her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

This comes as engagement talk surrounds her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, and his new girlfriend, Rachel John, as they take in the sights during their trip to New York.

On Sunday, 22 February 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared a video of herself and a friend riding horses by the beach.

Over the clip were written motivational words that read:

“Beautiful things happen when you stop making yourself smaller to fit into places you’ve outgrown.”

The post was set to a remix of Olivia Dean’s hugely successful single Man I Need.

The song speaks about the ideal man that the singer needs in her life and urges him to love her wholeheartedly without fear or restraint.

Watch Rachel Kolisi’s TikTok video below:

SA reacts as Rachel Kolisi hints at new love

Social media users flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While some read too much into the post and gave Rachel Kolisi relationship advice, others echoed DJ Warras’ past criticism of her.

Here are some of the comments:

€sther♡ advised:

“Heal girl...❤️your Prince will find you. It will be romantic, a fairytale story. South Africa will support you🥰”

@jess202015 said:

“YESSSSSS!!!!!!! YESSSSSS!!! The horse is the greatest healer of all time. You’re amazing. Streaks ahead of all the noise.”

@🌳Trezza shared:

“My favourite of all times, no matter what, my Rachel, we laugh with you & we cry with you, because of being a woman. We trust a lot, and we get hurt deeper than others think. This is your time to chin up❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰”

@sellik0 shared:

“This is the only scroll that I get to, reminds me of my worth. You have no idea how sharing your journey strengthens me. Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@bauslit retorted:

“Here we go with the passive-aggressive posts”

Rachel Kolisi claps back at netizen

Rachel Kolisi previously responded to a social media user who had echoed DJ Warras' past criticism of her.

After sharing how she is juggling her busy schedule, a netizen had the gall to advise Rachel Kolisi to move on and not continue cashing in on her divorce. The comment read:

“Just move on tog, it’s boring now.”

In response, Rachel Kolisi calmly clapped back and offered advice to the social media user.

Rachel Kolisi “chooses peace” as ex-husband Siya moves on

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi is prioritising her mental and emotional well-being after her high-profile divorce from her ex-husband, Siya.

The businesswoman shared insight into her healing journey, documenting the highs and lows as she navigates her new normal.

