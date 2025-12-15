On Saturday, 13 October 2025, DJ Warras criticised Rachel Kolisi ahead of the release of her documentary Falling Forward

DJ Warras compared Rachel Kolisi to a popular actress, implying a similar pattern of profiteering from media exposure

Warras went as far as echoing the same sentiments previously expressed by Siya Kolisi's fans

DJ Warras slammed Rachel Kolisi ahead of the release of her documentary, 'Falling Forward'. Image: Shady_Lurker/X, rachelkolisi/Instagram

Hebanna! DJ Warras criticised Rachel Kolisi, accusing her of exploiting her divorce ahead of her upcoming documentary, Falling Forward.

Rachel Kolisi has largely been met with praise and encouragement since announcing her new documentary. However, not everyone is impressed. On Saturday, 13 December 2025, broadcaster DJ Warras openly criticised her after controversial blogger Musa Khawula reshared a promotional clip of the documentary on X (Twitter).

Musa Khawula mistakenly captioned the video as the announcement of Rachel’s book. The post was captioned:

“Rachel Kolisi launches her new book post-divorcing Siya Kolisi with a highly questionable sexuality 'Falling Forward'.”

DJ Warras attacks Rachel Kolisi over upcoming documentary

In the comments section, DJ Warras launched a scathing attack on Rachel Kolisi, claiming that she wants to capitalise on the separation.

“I don’t think the title has anything to do with sexuality, Musa. However, I find this woman insufferable 😐 Bro, we get it - You got divorced! Sorry! But now it’s become her whole identity; she just wants everyone to feel sorry for how heartbroken she is,” he vented.

Warras went further, arguing that Rachel should have handled the situation quietly, especially because she has children. He suggested she step away from the spotlight, deal with the matter privately, and stop acting as though she is the only person to have gone through a divorce.

He also claimed that Rachel’s life is not as difficult as she portrays it to be, pointing to what he believes was a generous divorce settlement. Warras questioned who, exactly, is asking her for guidance on healing and suggested people should rather seek their own ways to move forward instead of looking to her story.

“She is out of the limelight ‘that she couldn’t handle’ now, go on and live a normal life outside of a marriage that ‘wasn’t working’! Now every f**king month we must hear how SHE STILL hasn’t healed and how HARD her life is (with 20 bars divorce settlement for free) and how “everyone is asking her about her journey” 😪 JESUS! WHO?? WHO is asking? Can they stop and Google ways to heal! Yeses,” DJ Warras said.

DJ Warras compared Rachel Kolisi to Meghan Markle due to her upcoming documentary. Image: Shady_Lurker/X, rachelkolisi/Instagram

As the debate continued in the comment section, Warras doubled down, accusing Rachel of profiting from the divorce narrative. He even compared her to Meghan Markle. Part of the post was captioned:

“Inconsiderate of Siya. Inconsiderate of the children. Selfish. Victim syndrome, we don’t care. That’s what makes her insufferable: she is forcing us to hear a story we don’t give a f**k about. She’s like Meghan Markle. Same spec.”

DJ Warras echoed a previous suggestion by Siya's fans that Rachel should stop using the Kolisi surname altogether, arguing that distancing herself from the name would make her post-divorce journey more genuine. The post was captioned:

“That’s a good point. She should give up the name and her connection to it. Then do her tour as her old name ✅ That will be better than this 🙄. “

Rachel Kolisi reveals a stress-related illness

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that on Sunday, 14 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi shared that she had been receiving treatment for an issue related to the pressure leading up to the announcement of the documentary.

Social media users responded with support and concern for her health, with some suggesting additional cities and virtual viewing options for the documentary screening.

