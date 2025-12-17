On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, Prince Kaybee weighed in on a comment calling for DJ Warras to be assassinated for criticising Rachel Kolisi

A screenshot of the comment went viral shortly after DJ Warras was fatally shot in Johannesburg on 16 December 2025

Netizens expressed anger at the user, calling for SAPS to investigate her as a possible suspect and condemning her for promoting violence

Prince Kaybee slammed a netizen for wishing DJ Warras would be assassinated for criticising Rachel Kolisi. Image: ministerNSN/X, princekaybee_sa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Renowned producer and DJ Prince Kaybee reacted to a social media comment wishing DJ Warras would be assassinated for his criticism of Rachel Kolisi over her upcoming documentary.

The social media user’s comment wishing the broadcaster would be killed went viral after DJ Warras was shot dead in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Hours after DJ Warras was shot dead, the social media user @destinyzee shared a screenshot of @lethinjabulo_ wishing that the broadcaster would suffer the same fate as the late rapper AKA because of his criticism of Rachel Kolisi. The post was captioned:

“He needs to go. Whoever killed AKA must target him next.”

See the screenshot below:

As South Africans weighed in on the social media user’s wish for DJ Warras to be killed, Prince Kaybee joined the chat with his two cents. The Fetch Your Life hitmaker found the post to be in bad taste and an overreaction. The post was captioned:

“Just because someone expressed a view you don’t agree with?💔”

SA weighs in on netizen's death wish on DJ Warras

In the comments, several netizens criticised the social media user who called for DJ Warras’ assassination and suggested that SAPS treat her as a suspect in his murder.

Here are some of the comments:

@bathixolani1 asked:

“@lethinjabulo_ are you happy now? We may disagree on things; however, killing each other is never the best solution. One thing I love about brother @Shady_Lurker, very patriotic. Spoke his mind and never held back. You shall never be forgotten. 🙏👏💪”

@BevestZM urged:

“@SAPoliceService get this suspect @lethinjabulo_ She surely motivated someone 🤞”

@Bra_Sporo criticised:

“This person must be called out!!! A sick person in society, a whole useless feminist that thinks every man should be punished for things she went through.”

@jadedbinxx asked:

“@lethinjabulo_ Hey, was this you? Wishing death on someone because you didn't like their constitutionally free-to-express opinions? The vitriol you wish onto other people will find you. The tables always turn 😌”

@OAsunder recalled:

“Yho, I once saw this guy in 2017 at the University of Johannesburg Kingsway campus, and it was my 1st and last, and he didn't know us, but he was so sweet to us when we screamed seeing him, and I followed him since..yhooo RIP.”

Mzansi criticised a netizen who asked for DJ Warras to be killed. Image: princekaybee_sa/Instagram, PSALive/X

Source: UGC

Prince Kaybee remembers AKA in touching post

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee paid tribute to the late rapper AKA by sharing a throwback video.

He emotionally referred to the Congratulate rapper as his friend, reflecting on his tragic loss and the strong brotherhood they shared. The heartfelt post evoked a sombre mood among fans, prompting widespread reflection on AKA's life and his enduring legacy.

Source: Briefly News