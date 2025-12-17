DJ Warras died on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, after being shot at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street in Johannesburg

A social media user revealed details of how DJ Warras helped him and also shared a screenshot of their last private conversation, where DJ Warras hinted that he was going through a difficult period

Social media users reacted with a mix of grief over DJ Warras’ death and concern about rising violent crime in South Africa

A popular social media user and influencer disclosed DJ Warras’ act of kindness following his tragic death.

DJ Warras was fatally shot on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg. His death came days following the passing of another entertainer, rapper and TikToker Junior King, in a car accident.

Netizen shares DJ Warras' last message and act of kindness

As South Africans mourned DJ Warras hours after his tragic passing, the X (Twitter) user @Am_Blujay opened up about how Warras helped him during a personal crisis. He revealed that DJ Warras stepped in to assist with medical bills after he survived a violent stabbing in Soweto in 2024.

In a now-deleted post, @Am_Blujay explained that he was stabbed and spent a week in an undisclosed hospital recovering from his injuries. He shared a photo showing his stitched stomach and said DJ Warras helped cover his medical expenses during that difficult time. He also shared painful details of the attack, adding that the person who stabbed him is currently out on bail.

See the post below:

In another post, the influencer shared screenshots of his last private conversation with DJ Warras on Sunday, 14 December 2025. In the exchange, Warras hinted that he was dealing with his own struggles but played them down, reassuring @Am_Blujay that everything would be fine. The post was captioned:

“My last message to Warras on Sunday was Kuzolunga, but clearly the opposite was true.”

See DJ Warras’ final conversation with the social media influencer by clicking here.

Mzansi reacts as netizen shares DJ Warras' act of kindness

The posts elicited strong reactions from social media users, with many expressing anger over violent crime in South Africa, while others focused on DJ Warras’ generosity, offering condolences and words of comfort to @Am_Blujay.

Here are some of the comments:

@Jayden_Asante said:

“SA is just too kind to criminals. That's why people are not even scared of committing crime.”

@Lakhetweet shared:

“Yhooooo, this was fatal, good you are okay. Condolences about Warras, too.”

@LindaNdleleni lamented:

“It hurts shem like manyhani nyhani worse thina (he was just a celebrity who spoke sense), I can imagine wena you were close, his kids broke yho his parents sies mani.”

@tonde_tonderai remarked:

“Be strong, @Am_Blujay. Wish you a quick recovery, and may you be comforted from the loss of your friend.”

@ayanda_yay83058 shared:

“We're gonna hurt until we all die. It's coming. Nobody is doing anything, bro. We're so done.”

DJ Warras’ sister recalls last conversation before his death

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Warras' sister, Nicole Stock, shared details of her final conversation with him.

Addressing journalists on the scene of the shooting, Nicole Stock stated that he was complaining about something in Zulu. She said the TV and radio personality was the same person he was behind the camera in real life.

