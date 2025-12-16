Nicole Stock, DJ Warras’ sister, addressed the media following his death on 16 December 2025

DJ Warras was shot while exiting a building in Johannesburg CBD, where he and his team were working on security and cleaning at a hijacked property

Nicole Stock shared her last conversation with DJ Warras, stating that he was discussing something in Zulu

Nicole Stock reacted to her brother, DJ Warras' death. Image: Pearl_Magubane, PSALive

Source: Twitter

Nicole Stock, the sister of popular broadcaster DJ Warras, has spoken following his death on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

DJ Warras, born Warrick Stock, was shot dead while exiting a building in Johannesburg CBD. He was doing security and cleaning work with his team at a hijacked building opposite the Carlton Centre

DJ Warras' sister reacts to his death

Nicole Stock, speaking to journalists at the scene of the shooting, pleaded with South Africans to remember DJ Warras for his positive contributions. She also appealed to South Africans to allow the family to mourn DJ Warras.

“I can't disclose the details of what's actually happened here today; it's traumatic. We have been here for a couple of hours. I don't know what to say. All I can just say is that let us respect the mourning period. He's got beautiful children, beautiful moms, you know. We need positivity right now. We know he spoke up about many different things, controversial topics. Let's not focus on the negative. Let's focus on what he stood for. That he was a good guy. He found humour in things that traumatised most of us,” Nicole Stock said.

DJ Warras’ sister said she would remember him as a selfless individual who loved everyone regardless of their race or background.

“He loved everybody, every single person you could be, green, orange, red, yellow. He loved them all. He found the fact that we are all blended human beings, and let's look at those things. There's no dividing who we are, and I don't know what else to say,” she said.

She declined to comment on DJ Warras’ death, saying that details would be shared by the police soon.

“So, it just happened, it’s still very fresh. I can't speak about it right now. Yeah, it will come out,” Nicole added.

DJ Warras’ sister paid tribute to her late brother. Image: UlrichJvV

Source: Twitter

DJ Warras’ sister talks about their last conversation

Nicole Stock shared her last conversation with DJ Warras, stating that he was complaining about something in Zulu. She said the TV and radio personality was the same person he was behind the camera.

“I was actually laughing and telling a friend this morning that I need to introduce you to my brother because he was complaining about something, but not speaking English. He was speaking to me in Zulu and speaking so loud and so passionately about something that he was going through, and this is literally on Friday. I think that's all I can say. You all know who he is, those videos, that's really who he is,” Nicole added.

Watch the video below:

DJ Warras' final hours on social media

Meanwhile, Briefly News looked at DJ Warras' social media activity moments before his passing.

Warras' posts revealed that, even in his final hours, he was focused on the realities of South African life, the very same environment that would tragically claim his life just hours later."

