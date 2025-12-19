South African slain broadcaster DJ Warras' memorial service has been confirmed and revealed

The memorial service of the former Gagasi FM radio host will take place at The Galleria

Mzansi's PR Guru Melanie Ramjee shared what time the service will begin at the venue

A memorial service for the late DJ Warras has been announced. Image: @shady_lurker

Source: Instagram

The entertainment industry suffered yet another loss in 2025. The popular broadcaster and TV host, DJ Warras, was shot dead in Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. Details about his memorial service have been revealed.

According to Daily Sun, the slain TV personality's memorial service has been scheduled to take place at The Galleria, M1 Place, 10 Eastern Service Road, Marlboro, Sandton.

Briefly News reached out to PR Guru Melanie Ramjee, who confirmed with the publication the time and date of the memorial service. The service is set to take place at the above-mentioned venue from 10:30 AM until 1 PM.

See the poster below:

DJ Warras' memorial service will take place in Johannesburg. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Nicole Stock breaks her silence on brother's death

Just after it was announced that the 40-year-old star was gunned down in Johannesburg CBD, his sister Nicole Stock opened up about how the death of Warras has left their family heartbroken.

"It's too painful to go into the details of what happened today. This is traumatic. We've been here for hours, and I honestly don't know what to say. Right now, we need to respect the moment and remember him for the person he was," Nicole said.

She also spoke about how her brother was selfless and gave his all in everything that he did during his time on earth, and also recalled the last conversation she had with him:

"DJ Warras had beautiful children and a loving partner. He loved everyone indiscriminately, regardless of their colour or background. He had a talent for finding humour in life's difficulties and consistently reminded us that we are united as South Africans.

"I was actually laughing and telling a friend this morning that I need to introduce you to my brother because he was complaining about something, but not speaking English. He was speaking to me in Zulu, speaking so loudly and passionately about something he was going through, and this was literally on Friday."

DJ Warras was shot in Johanneburg CBD. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Recent developments in DJ Warras’ killing

Previously, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg MMC for Community Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, stated that the South African Police Service had identified a person of interest with whom Warras had allegedly had a confrontation.

According to SABC News, Tshwaku stated on 17 December 2025 that a woman who is a tenant at the Zambezi Building had been identified as a person of interest. She was also described as a kingpin linked to hijacked buildings in the city, and Warras reportedly had a protection order against her.

In related developments, Briefly News also reported that DJ Warras had opened protection orders against five men a week before his murder. According to eNCA, the popular DJ had received death threats prior to his killing, prompting him to seek protection orders. The individuals who allegedly threatened him were reportedly residents of the Zambezi Building, which he had been contracted to protect.

Source: Briefly News