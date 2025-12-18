Kwesta reacted strongly to Herman Mashaba’s past leadership after DJ Warras’ killing

The rapper reminded Mashaba’s that the late DJ reached out to him during his mayoral tenure

Early reports had linked the tragic shooting to Warras’ involvement in a hijacked building recovery

Kwesta called out Herman Mashaba over DJ Warras Murder. Image: Kwesta

The devastating murder of celebrated South African radio and television personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has triggered powerful emotions online, drawing renewed attention to the country’s ongoing crime crisis and leadership accountability.

The star’s shocking death has left many South Africans grieving while others are grappling with broader frustrations around governance and urban safety.

Rapper Kwesta is among the many South Africans voicing out their thoughts and emotions in the wake of DJ Warras's death.

The Ngud' hitmaker, who appeared on Young, Famous & African, came out guns blazing, directing his dissatisfaction and frustration at former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba is the current leader of the political party ActionSA.

It all started when Mashaba, who urged Joburg voter to back ActionSA in fighting illegal immigration, wrote on X that he was devasted by the killing of the star DJ.

His quote tweet read:

"I’m devastated that this great patriot died for the cause I have dedicated my political life to, the Inner City Rejuvenation Plan. I know and appreciate that DJ Warras is no more, but want to assure all South Africans that his death is not going to be in vain, unless they kill all of us."

Replying to the quote tweet, Kwesta made a quote tweet of his own, reminding Mashaba:

"The man hit you up sibhekile sonke [in front of our eyes]. Fairness may dictate that this too be ignored. MORE! Let’s do that. Nothing has been enough except the lives we keep losing. With all due [respect]."

See the posts below:

Social media users react

Online engagement spilled into deeper concerns about political trust and leadership reliability. One user, @amaruTh3Great, wrote:

"Unfortunately, it's true because honestly I don't trust politicians anymore, and some will realise only when they lose someone closer to them. RIP Warras."

Another user, @ArabianQ, said:

"Start by campaigning for Herman Mashaba to be JHB mayor. He really tried to deal with this mess when he was the mayor."

@HenryHofmeyer bashed the rapper, saying:

"Kwesta is this how you think? Warras was simply saying Mashaba must get back into office and continue the fight. Not that he must physically go there with guns. Sometimes we forget fame doesn’t equal thinking capacity."

@__Sizwe__ said:

"Come on, Mashaba was also doing the same job. Cleaning up Joburg and taking back hijacked buildings. Warras's tweet asking for help doesn't discredit Mashaba's work."

Kwesta criticised Herman Mashaba's comments on DJ Warras's murder. Images: kwestadakar, hermanspmashaba, shadylurker

Sol Phenduka asks Herman Mashaba to take action

Popular podcaster and radio host Sol Phenduka asked Herman Mashaba to take action following the murder of DJ Warras.

Briefly News reported that Phenduka reached out to Herman Mashaba, demanding decisive action.

