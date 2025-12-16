Social media users have come after insensitive Twitter users who are circulating DJ Warras' dead body

The picture making rounds on Twitter shows DJ Warras' dead body lying on the pavement in Johannesburg

DJ Warras' fans called on people to consider his family and friends, and stop sharing the disturbing image

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fans criticised people sharing his dead body online. Image: Shady_Lurker

Source: Twitter

South Africans have condemned social media users circulating photos and videos of DJ Warras’ dead body.

DJ Warras was shot dead in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre.

As news of his passing trickled onto social media, netizens began sharing videos and photos of DJ Warras’ lifeless body on the pavement.

DJ Warras' sister urges netizens to stop circulating photos of his lifeless body

In an interview with SABC News journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis at the scene of the shooting, DJ Warras’ sister Nicole Stock said the family has been left devastated following the murder of the popular DJ in the Johannesburg CBD.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She said DJ Warras’ death was not only a loss to their family but to South Africa as a whole.

“I'm broken, I'm shattered because we know he was a voice for many people around the country and even around the world. You know, he spoke bravely about so many issues that not many people would speak about. It's truly a tremendous loss not only to us as a family, but to a nation as well. I hope we use this opportunity to not focus only on the negative. Justice will prevail. We need to let things take their course. We need to stand together,” Nicole Stock said.

Nicole Stock appealed to South Africans to stop spreading photos and videos of DJ Warras’ body on social media for the sake of his three sons.

“People, if you can remove certain images, he's got three beautiful boys. You know, he's. Yeah, just if you could, if you could take, if you could take that off. We don't want them. We need you guys. We need positive stuff right now. He was a good guy, and everybody knows that. I think that’s all I can say,” Nicole Stock said.

Watch the video below:

Fans blast netizens for posting photos of DJ Warras' body

Elsewhere on X (Twitter), South Africans condemned anyone sharing the photo of DJ Warras’ body, citing that it was insensitive to his family. Others requested the police to arrest anyone sharing the photo.

Here are some of the comments:

@yangamessi criticised:

“This is very insensitive to share. Please respect the family 😪”

@NdouRocca asked:

“Who takes such pictures 💔💔💔”

@mrsladylulu said:

“This is disgraceful, insensitive and utterly disgusting of you to post this. Warras has grown kids and a family. Trash.”

@TteeThabo requested:

“@SAPoliceService, here is another posting of someone's picture without the family consenting to it.”

@Nthabi_moka2 urged:

“Everyone who comes across this account should report this post!”

Fans blasted a netizen who shared DJ Warras' lifeless body. Image: PSALive

Source: Twitter

DJ Warras' sister recalls last conversation before his death

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Warras’ sister, Nicole Stock, shared details of her final conversation with him before his death.

She stated that he was discussing something in Zulu. Nicole Stock said the TV and radio personality was the same person he was behind the camera.

Source: Briefly News