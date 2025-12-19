Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando Mokoena cried while giving her speech at DJ Warras' memorial service

A video of the podcaster paying tribute to the slain media personality went viral on social media

Mokoena talked about her close relationship with the late star and how protective he was of her

Thando Mokoena paid tribute to the late DJ Warras. Image: @shady_lurker, @thando_mokoena

What a dark day it was for the entertainment industry, as they paid their last respect to the slain media personality, DJ Warras, and Pearl Thusi's daughter, Thandolwethu Mokoena, also delivered an emotional speech at the service.

On Friday, 19 December 2025, the former Gagasi FM radio host's memorial was held at The Galleria, M1 Place, Eastern Service Road, Malboro, Sandton in Johannesburg, from 10: 30 AM until 1 PM. Many creatives and media personnel attended the service to pay their last respects.

The 18-year-old podcaster, Thando, went on stage alongside her mother Pearl Thusi to deliver her speech and tribute to the late star. A video of the youngster circulated on social media, as she disclosed how DJ Warras was more than an uncle to her, he was someone who always protected her.

Just like how Sizwe Dhlomo sang praises about the late star, Mokoena shared how she will forever miss the Shady Lurker.

She said:

"He wasn't just my uncle. He was my protector, my safe place, and my debate partner. My biggest supporter and one of the greatest father figures I've ever had. From a very young age, he always made me feel seen and valued and deeply loved in a way that I've never felt before. It's all unconditional, and it has never felt conditional or performative.

"He always joked about how he only had sons, but he always made it clear that I was his daughter, and he treated me as such with pride and gentleness and had an unmatched sense of responsibility. I knew without a single doubt that if anyone ever tried me, whether it was boys who didn't act right or people I had beef with, my uncle Warras would be there for me. No hesitations and no questions asked."

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to Thando's speech

Shortly after Thando's video crying on stage while paying tribute to DJ Warras went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Naki_Nephawe said:

"One thing Thando will do is remind her father he ain’t shiii."

@lala50354419 wrote:

"I also heard Nomalanga saying he was her daughters Godfather, he was truly a nice guy to those around him."

@Gomodits commented:

"A lot of people were robbed off a great soul."

Thando Mokoena mourns DJ Warras. Image: @thando_mokoena

