Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo surprised South Africans on Friday, 19 December 2025, when he spoke at DJ Warras' memorial service

Dhlomo commented on his friendship with the late podcaster and radio personality, who died on Reconciliation Day

Fans of the Kaya FM radio personality responded to his speech and praised him for being a genuine friend to Warras

Sizwe Dhlomo speaks at DJ Warras' memorial service. Image: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

South Africans were moved by radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo's speech at Warrick Stock, aka DJ Warras' memorial service this week.

The late 5FM radio personality DJ Warras' memorial service was held on Friday,19 December 2025.

The podcaster and businessman made headlines this week when his comments about his death back in November 2025 trended on social media.

Entertainment channel, MDN News, shared a clip on its X account of Dhlomo at the DJ's memorial service on Friday, 19 December 2025.

The channel wrote: "Sizwe Dhlomo says DJ Warras helped him reconcile with AKA by arranging a private meeting after their public fallout."

The media personality also shared that he would remember Stock for always standing his ground, speaking up for the voiceless, and bringing people together.

South Africans respond to Dhlomo's speech

@Mickzo said:

"If Warras taught you something so powerful, please be led by example, reconcile with @VusiThembekwayo."

@BaleMrMoreFire wrote:

"Yo, this hits like Aka's death. Death is painful, especially when it happens in a disturbing, unexpected manner. My condolences."

@baltysb1 replied:

"He is human, after all. Can he now reconcile with Vusi because this thing, yabo, it is ugly."

@KastroSol said:

"Now let Cassper arrange a private meeting between Sizwe and Vusi."

@Reloadedd94 responded:

"He has beef with almost everyone in the media industry. If it wasn't for his money saving his dignity, the insults Ntsiki gets daily would also apply to him."

@BevestZM reacted:

"May he RIP. He was a good man."

@TheJustCaused wrote:

"That hit hard. I hope that through his death, we will see a change."

@Ntombenhle124 reacted:

"This one seems to have a beef or a fallout with almost everyone in the industry."

@Ethiopianbelong responded:

"Reconcile with Floyd Shivambu, even though he doesn't know you."

@kamaminza said:

"That speaks volumes about DJ Warras’ heart. A true peacemaker who valued unity and healing. May his soul rest in peace."

@Prof98M replied:

"Eix Warras was a good man; we really lost."

@Sbudamoore wrote:

"Eish, guys, I hate criminals. I feel this person's pain."

@NakedEyeZA commented:

"I was waiting for Dlomo to speak; they were so close."

@Lonni_dynast replied:

"Sizwe has grown, yoh."

@angel1lilly said:

"@SizweDhlomo, thank you. 'The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice.' May Warras @Shady_Lurker, rest easy. We have lost a lion."

Sizwe Dhlomo moves Mzansi at DJ Warras' memorial service. Image: ShadyLurker

Source: Twitter

Sizwe Dhlomo shuts down requests to play Shebeshxt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo revealed two musicians he will never play during his slot on Kaya FM.

Dhlomo turned down pleas to include the two artists on his playlist for his show SizTheWorld.

Several social media users accused Sizwe Dhlomo of being a hypocrite, while others praised him for setting a standard.

