Talented actress and TV host Nomalanga Shozi recently commented on DJ Warras's death on social media

Warras Stock died on 16 December 2025 in Johannesburg after he was gunned down by 3 men

Celebrity friends such as Clint Brink, Anele Mdoda, and Lerato Kganyago paid tribute to Stock this week

Actress Nomalanga Shozi bids farewell to DJ Warras

Popular actress and TV personality Nomalanga Shozi recently bid farewell to her former colleague Warrick Stock, aka DJ Warras, who passed away on 16 December 2025.

Shozi joined former Scandal! actor Clint Brink, who also paid tribute to the podcaster on social media this week.

Stocks industry friend and colleague, Anele Mdoda, also honoured him on her X account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

The media personality paid tribute to the late podcaster on her X account on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

"I love you so much. Warrick Robert Stock. We will never not need you," she wrote.

The Black Gold star also shared a photo of herself with the late radio personality on her X account.

Social media users pay tribute to Warras

@KanthanPillay said:

"Early in 2008, as CEO of YFM, I hired a rookie, 22-year-old coloured kid from Newcastle who spoke isiZulu like a first language. Earlier this month, I wished @Shady_Lurker a happy 40. Warrick Stock always thanked me for giving him the opportunity to become DJ Warras. I, in turn, always saluted his evolution. Good things come to an end; bad things have to be stopped."

@Mish_K_ wrote:

"May his memory always be a blessing."

@Sneakerchef_05 reacted:

"Wow, thanks a lot for sharing this. It's these moments that make us truly appreciate where we came from. This has been very impactful to us. I can't wait to show my sister this clip. Oh man, what a time inour lives."

@Riggas007 replied:

"From day 1, man. Those were the days, man, man. I listened 24/7 365 man knew every DJ on every time slot."

@pauloxleyspare reacted:

"I had discovered Warras on X and was always interested in what he had to say... even if I may have disagreed. We are diminished."

@MahenMoodley said:

A true son of the soil. Held him in high regard. A real loss to South Africa. May his soul rest in peace."

@ginnydmm replied:

"Beautiful tribute. We have, indeed, lost a giant. Our Charlie."

@Vukile said:

"I’m at a loss for words about Warras. Heartbroken. May he rest in eternal peace."

@JPRaubenheimer replied:

"This is incredibly sad. "

DJ Warras tried to protect himself in Joburg

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV and radio presenter Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, who passed away on Reconciliation Day, had social media buzzing this December when he posted about his gun.

The businessman and podcaster, who reportedly owned a security company, also revealed why it was important for him to own a firearm.

The media personality revealed at the beginning of December on his X account how he would protect himself against criminals.

