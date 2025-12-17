Social media influencer and musician Reece Lane recently shared that Junior King's son has responded to his tragic death

Lane is mourning the passing of her husband, Junior King, who died in a car accident in the Free State province on Thursday, 11 December 2025

Fans of the Gqeberha-based rapper and dancer are paying tribute to him on social media

Junior King's wife, Reece Lane, says her son has reacted to dad's death. Image: ReeceLane_Official

Source: Instagram

Junior King's wife, Reece Lane, has given an update on her son since the passing of his father, who died in a car crash on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at the age of 29 years.

According to media reports, the popular TikToker and musician was travelling with his 2 children when he died.

The musician revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, that King's son, Hunter, commented on his death.

Lane shared a photo of Hunter with his late father and wrote: "Hunter says he's sad for you, and I don't know what to tell him."

The media personality recently paid tribute to her late husband on her Instagram account by sharing videos and pictures of the late rapper.

Social media users pay tribute to the star

@RenCreateX said:

"Yet another talented artist gone. I had mad respect for his craft. What he did with children from our communities with his dance school will forever be unmatched. Gqeberha will always remember you!"

@kallan1133 responded:

"Just yesterday, he joked about retiring; now we say goodbye. Rest easy, Junior King."

@Nkos1_ wrote:

"Eish. Such news hit hard when it's December, you just wish it could be a month where we catch a break and just celebrate life."

@Sports_Musik replied:

"May he rest peacefully. Condolences to his family and friends."

@Nkosenhle_Ndebe reacted:

"I never thought I'd be saying R.I.P to this bru so early."

@politelseheri wrote:

"Junior King left this world too soon. He was such an amazing talent and an asset to SA Hip Hop. Rest in power."

@StraightupGal responded:

"A young man with a beautiful soul. You put smiles on our faces with your dancing. You uplifted the youth and gave them someone to look up to. May your soul rest in peace #JuniorKing."

@shokazi045 said:

"Damm, the person who took that video of Junior King sounds like he wasn’t surprised much by what happened, but wanted to show us that it did. That’s just despicable!! I’m so shocked."

@thulisa_rsa replied:

"Rest in peace, Junior King. You were a cultural force and a beacon of hope whose legacy will continue to inspire aspiring artists and young people in Gqeberha and beyond."

Junior King's wife says their son spoke about his dad's death. Image: ReecLane_Official

Source: Instagram

Junior King's sister shares a photo of him in the mortuary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Junior King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, shared a photo of her late brother after the tragic car accident.

The popular Gqeberha musician Junior King died on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at the age of 29 years.

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old entertainer paid tribute to him on social media this past weekend.

Source: Briefly News