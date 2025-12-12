TikToker and dancer Junior King's family has given an update on his children, who were travelling with him in the horrific car crash this week

The entertainer, who had over 3 million followers on TikTok, died after a head-on collision between a light truck and a sedan on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei

South Africans took to social media on Thursday, 11 December 2025, to comfort the family of the 29-year-old entertainer

SA reacts to Junior King's family's statement about his death and children.

The family of rapper and dancer Dugulth Ferreira, aka Junior King, who passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025, in the Free State province, has broken their silence.

The Gqeberha entertainer, who has received outpouring love from his fans since his untimely death, was travelling with his children when he died.

The Ferreira family has given an update on the musician's children and the other passengers involved in the car accident following Junior King's death.

"It is with profound sorrow that we, the family of Dugulth Ferreira, known to many as Junior King, announce his untimely passing following a tragic accident on the N1 early this morning.

"While we grieve deeply, we wish to reassure the public that his children are safe. The other two passengers involved in the accident are currently hospitalised, and we ask that you keep them in your prayers as they recover," said the family.

The musician's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, paid tribute to her brother and shared a statement on behalf of the family on Thursday, 11 December 2025, on her TikTok account.

South Africans comfort the family

Shannon Shamilah Leppan said:

"My condolences, Lucinda Windvogel and Aunty Marian Ferreira, may God comfort you and give you the strength through the heartache and pain you guys are going through at this time. Junior will forever be remembered as the 'King', rest softly, we all love you."

Bronwyn Williams responded:

"May his legacy live on and his memory be a blessing."

Tiffany Gallant replied:

"My deepest condolences to you and the family, Lucinda Windvogel. May God surround you with comfort, strength, and peace during this difficult time. Junior’s life touched many, and his memory will continue to live on through the love he shared and the impact he made. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Fly High Junior King."

Lynsha Swarts commented:

"My sincere condolences during this difficult time. I pray God will comfort u as a family during this difficult time. God is close to the broken-hearted and crushed in spirit. Absent from the body, present with the Lord."

Shandre Salsone replied:

"My sincere condolences to you and your family."

Allisteen Dissel wrote:

"Condolences to the family, may God comfort you during this difficult time."

Cirston Welman replied:

"Condolences to you and the fam, Lucinda."

Minky Whitehead said:

"I am wishing the family peace and strength during this heartbreaking time."

Nadia Brown reacted:

"My deepest condolences to you and your family. May God comfort and strengthen you all during this time, Lucinda Windvogel. This is heartbreaking news."

Junior King's family speaks on his death and updates on the children.

SA is devastated as another Lekompo artist was involved in a car crash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo-born musician Kaycherlow made headlines when he was involved in a car crash.

Kaycherlow is the latest star this year to get involved in a car crash after Chymamusique, Kharishma, and Kaylow.

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 7 December 2025, to wish the Lekompo musician a speedy recovery.

