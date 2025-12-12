Popular TikToker Junior King, who passed away this past week, publicly shared his love for his children and his wife

The musician shared his talents with his wife and children in several posts on his TikTok account over the years

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Eastern Cape-based rapper and choreographer

Junior King's last TikTok post about his wife and kids. Images: JuniorKing

Talented rapper and dancer, Junior King, born Dugulth Ferreira, who passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025, loved his wife and children dearly.

The social media influencer, who often posted his wife and kids on TikTok, made headlines this week when his family broke their silence following his tragic passing.

The talented dancer-turned-rapper previously shared a video of his wife and child on his TikTok account before he died in the car accident this week.

"Sunday vibes with my family @lane," wrote King.

In the video, the musician dances with his wife, Lane, while Baby Jasmine plays.

Police confirmed in a statement on Thursday, 11 December 2025, that the silver Polo in which Ferreira was travelling collided head-on with a truck on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei.

Free State police spokesperson Lt. Col. Thabo Covane shared with OFM on Thursday, 11 December 2025, that a passenger seated next to the driver in the Polo was rushed to Pelonomi hospital along with the two children, said Free State police spokesperson Lt. Col. Thabo Covane. A case docket of culpable homicide was opened at Verkeerdevlei police station.

Briefly News will give an update on King's memorial and funeral services as soon as possible.

Social media reacts to the rapper's passing

King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, wrote:

"Brother, it hurts so d*mn much, I'm broken."

Janine Lynn King replied:

"My sincere condolences, sweetheart. May God grant you strength through this very difficult time."

Margot Johnson responded:

"So sorry for your loss, I trust that God will wipe your tears and comfort you during this difficult time."

Monique January said:

"Sincerest condolences to you and your family, Cinda. Keeping you in my prayers."

Tracey Whitting reacted:

"I am so sorry for ur lost love. It's just unbelievable, man. One thing is that he made a name in P.E. He made a difference in families and children's lives. He will never be forgotten."

Nicole Pepperz Isaacs wrote:

"May the Lord be your comfort and strength throughout this difficult time."

Jenny Scheepers said:

"Condolences to the parents, family and loved ones with the passing of Junior. He will forever live in our hearts especially the children who loved him dearly during practices and shows. You are in our prayers."

Lauren Sayers reacted:

"My sincere condolences to you and your family. May god be your comfort during this difficult time."

Cherele Scholtz said:

"Condolences to the family in this sad time."

Christeleen Grobbelaar wrote:

"Condolences. I will keep you in our prayers."

SA reacts to Junior King's last post about his wife and kids. Images: Junior King

