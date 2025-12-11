Popular TikToker and rapper Junior King has passed away following a tragic car accident in the Free State province

A video of the talented musician's car accident was shared on social media on Thursday, 11 December 2025

South Africans and fans of the dancer and rapper took to social media to pay tribute to the Gqeberha artist

Gqeberha rapper and Tiktoker Junior King dies in a tragic car accident.

Rapper Junior King, real name Dugulth Ferreira, died in a head-on collision between a light truck and a sedan on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State province in the early hours of Thursday, 11 December 2025.

The Gqeberha dancer is the second South African artist to get involved in a car crash this week after Kaycherlow, who is receiving treatment.

South Africans paid tribute to Ferreira after mourning the passing of DJ Poizen, who died in August 2025, following a car crash in Limpopo.

According to reports, the dancer may have been en route to collect his children at the time of the crash, who reportedly sustained minor injuries.

IOL reports that a video circulating on social media shows the devastating aftermath of King's car crash. Social media channel Prime Time News shared a video of King's car accident on its X account on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Tributes pour in for the musician

@BrassworldZA responded:

"Old people don’t know who Junior King is. My parents are even more confused. We understand. He was a talent never to be forgotten. Reminds me of Four7 Neelan. Two legends gone too soon. RIP."

@proletarat52439 wrote:

"I think taking photos like this is not ok. We're not family, but it's downright disrespectful to show us such. There should be jail terms for anyone who takes such pictures."

@Waylonjunior said:

"Junior King, May his Soul Rest in Peace."

@Naomi8089221060 commented:

"RIP to TikTok star Junior King, who passed away in a car accident."

@CrossCountryOP replied:

"Wait! Junior King passed on? Someone tell me it’s a lie."

@Busi83246393678 wrote:

"RIP Junior King. He died in a crash on the N1 in Bloemfontein this morning. You’ll be missed, your talent was unforgettable."

@AdvoBarryRoux reacted:

"South African rapper and TikTok sensation Junior King (29) has died in a head-on collision on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei, Free State. 3 other passengers, including his children, were taken to Pelonomi Trauma Hospital, with at least two in stable condition."

@CrossCountryOP said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace. I still can’t believe it, yazi. Oh, this family? So young."

Gqeberha rapper Junior King dies in a tragic car accident, SA pays tribute

