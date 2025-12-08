Limpopo-born musician Kaycherlow made headlines over the weekend when it was revealed that he was involved in a car crash

Lekompo artist Kaycherlow, born Morwakhalo Khwinana, who is known for his songs Ariyeng, Ke tlo boya, and Ba Ntseba, was reportedly in a car accident over the weekend.

The talented musician is the latest star from Limpopo after Kharishma to get involved in a car crash on the way to a gig.

South Africans on social media wished him a speedy recovery after losing Limpopo-born musician DJ Poizen in a car accident.

Limpopo-based news channel @LimpChronicle shared on its X account on Sunday, 7 December 2025, that the Lekompo star was involved in a car accident.

According to media reports, Khwinana's car crash occurred at Usave in Mathibela, Zebediela in Limpopo province in the early hours of Sunday, 7 December 2025. It is believed the artist was on his way to perform at a local pub in Zebediela, called Ga-Stan.

Briefly News contacted Mr Khwinana, aka "Kaycherlow," for a comment regarding his reported car accident on Monday, 8 December 2025. We will give an update as soon as possible.

Social media reacts to Kaycherlow's car crash

@tebogorashilo70 commented:

"Whoever is fighting with whoever, it needs to stop. Le hloka dithapelo (you need prayers). Jealousy is taking a serious part, more bookings than someone else."

@Tom47096338 reacted:

"Others will blame witchcraft, but no one looks at the fact that artists have normalised alcohol as part of their lives. When you book them, they even give you a list of the alcohol they want and the type of accommodation, while they have to drive from one gig to another still."

@TheGeopol wrote:

"There’s some serious chemical engineering affecting these Limpopo artists and car accidents."

@KHAFO_FIGO responded:

"It's either ke boloi (witchcraft) or reckless life. How on earth are these artists always in the wrong or in pain headlines?"

@Buntu_Bokweni said:

"What's going on? Are they reckless on the road? It's like every month, Lekompo artists are involved in car accidents, or are the roads terrible?"

@Naki_Nephawe responded:

"Why are Lekompo artists largely involved in car accidents?"

@Creido37533 wrote:

"The president needs to address the witchcraft issue happening in Limpopo; it's getting out of hand now."

@TalkLawMonare said:

"Lack of sleep/rest, alcohol, reckless driving, powerful cars, lots of gigs in one night, far from each other.....these are SOME of the facts which will be the end of artists in particular. Artists don't sleep or rest at all between Thursday to Sunday, and most drink alcohol during gigs."

@johny_theblessd replied:

"Limpopo has a lot of animals on the road. If you drink and drive, you won't reach home."

@terencematera reacted:

"At least Shebe is safe. The state is looking after him."

