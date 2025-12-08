South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi recently spent some quality time with his son

The star shared a video of them riding their bicycles by the beach on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kolisi spending time with his kid

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Siya Kolisi and his son spent time together. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

South African popular sports star Siya Kolisi recently made headlines once again on social media. This time around, he had fans gushing over his day out with his son on the beach.

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, the Springbok captain, who is reportedly set to join Japan's Kobelco Kobe Steelers in a massive deal, posted a video of himself with his kid having the time of their lives by the beach riding their bicycles.

This comes after he shared a clip of his daughter Keziah going horseback riding. In the Instagram post, Siya appears to have taken Keziah horse riding.

He captioned the post:

"Boys will be boys ❤️ @wynbergboyshighschool_official keep the chants coming."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after Kolisi posted the video of himself and his son on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

mariatyrannes1 said:

"What a wonderful video.Thank you, Siya, for sharing these special moments with us."

jansenvanvuurenchrisna8 wrote:

"Beautiful sea view, love the background."

hanstyles_m commented:

"The way it's empty that place, I wonder if they were not told not to use that road."

lili_mbeteni joked:

"You realised after you mentioned the school that you shouldn’t have."

palletk67 responded:

"Welcome home you are the best ambassador ever, thank you for your hard work, what a champion you are in all aspects of life, I salute you, Tony."

jason.geldenhuys_1652 questioned:

"Your son goes to Bishops like Sascha. Will Jean and Schalk's kids and others play against each other? Will get a bit tense, hey. @jean_devilliers @hanyani_shimange, what's Schalk's handle on insta? I love the local rugby derbies. My boy is at Wynberg. Is the Mallet teacher there, Nic Mallet's relative?"

inus replied:

"Good to see you having fun with your son. You are setting a good example on and off the pitch. SA desperately needed it, and thank you for that."

marietteb18 stated:

"Enjoy the time with the kids! You deserve it."

Siya Kolisi spends time with his kiddo. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi’s alleged new bae does Magumba Challenge

Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby star Siya Kolisi has been making headlines with his alleged new romance with Dutch influencer Rachel John.

The two were spotted getting cosy at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. Now, with Rachel John's online presence and Siya Kolisi's high-profile status, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the couple.

However, a recent video that the Dutch influencer Rachel John shared on her social media under the TikTok handle @racheljohnie, which was uploaded on 25 October 2025, shows Rachel John taking part in the popular "Magumba Challenge."

Source: Briefly News