Siya Kolisi’s Alleged New Bae Does the ‘Magumba Challenge’ in a Viral Video

South African rugby star Siya Kolisi has been making headlines with his alleged new romance with Dutch influencer Rachel John.

The two were spotted getting cosy at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. Now, with Rachel John's online presence and Siya Kolisi's high-profile status, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the couple.

However, a recent video that the Dutch influencer Rachel John shared on her social media under the TikTok handle @racheljohnie, which was uploaded on 25 October 2025, shows Rachel John taking part in the popular "Magumba Challenge."

In the viral clip, Rachel John can be seen confidently performing the energetic dance challenge that has recently taken over Mzansi's timelines. She was surrounded by young children as they delivered the routine with ease, prompting thousands of reactions from viewers.

The "Magumba Challenge," which has become the latest dance trend sweeping South Africa, is known for its lively footwork and catchy soundtrack.

Mzansi's social media users were quick to weigh in, with opinions ranging from amusement to speculation. The video shared by Rachel John entertained many people as they loved the wholesome moment she displayed with the kids.

The attention on the footage comes at a time when Siya Kolisi’s private life has been the subject of intense online scrutiny lately, especially after his separation from his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, was announced in October 2024.

The couple has two children together, and Siya has been linked to several women since their split. The recent photos of him with Rachel John have sparked debate among fans, with some expressing support for his new relationship while others remain loyal to his ex-wife.

Who is Rachel John?

Rachel John is a 24-year-old Dutch model and influencer, according to her Instagram, with a strong passion for philanthropy, fitness, fashion, and faith. She has gained a significant following on social media platforms and has worked with several organisations to support underprivileged children in South Africa. Rachel's background is diverse, with a Dutch mother and a Nigerian father, and she's known for her charity work and entrepreneurial ventures.

SA reacts to Siya Kolisi’s rumoured new bae

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Siya Kolisi's alleged new bae's dance moves.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been single for over a year following his divorce from Rachel Kolisi, which the couple mutually announced in 2024. While the rugby star has not publicly confirmed if he has moved on, his personal life continues to attract significant attention.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi urged South Africans to swap their usual green for purple this Friday, November 21 2025, as a powerful statement against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared an endearing moment in Torino on Saturday, 15 November 2025, when he met World Number 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

