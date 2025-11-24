Tyla set social media alight after a video surfaced showing her riding in a Toyota Quantum taxi in downtown Johannesburg, all while draped in Chanel

Fans went wild over the unexpected juxtaposition of the global star sporting high-end designer wear on public transport and stopping to take photos with local students

Online users praised her humility, while others were simply mesmerised by the fashion statement

Tyla stunned fans with her video using public transport in Johannesburg.

A video of South African singer Tyla riding in a Toyota Quantum taxi has resurfaced and left fans admiring her humility.

Locals were caught by surprise seeing the Grammy Award-winner in downtown Johannesburg in the middle of the week, casually riding the taxi while interacting with her supporters. However, it was her outfit that had everyone talking.

Tyla wore a Chanel two-piece consisting of a crop top and matching shorts, along with a Chanel beanie and chunky jewellery.

The video was first posted in June 2025 by TikToker thamiboy633, who captured several school students walking beside the slow-moving taxi to take a picture with the singer, who sat in the Quantum, interacting with her supporters.

It was shared months before Tyla's new single, Chanel, was released. However, a photo taken in March of the singer wearing her iconic Chanel two-piece from Paris Fashion Week, captioned "Put me in Chanel," proves that the song was in the pipeline. This suggests that Tyla may have already been promoting the song months prior.

Tyla had all eyes on her when she rode a Toyota Quantum taxi in downtown Johannesburg, wearing Chanel.

And with her intense promotional efforts, coupled with her star power, Tyla's song has managed to dominate music charts within a month of its release.

Even with Yung Miami's plagiarism allegations, Chanel currently sits on over 30 million streams on Spotify, while the music video has climbed to number 47 on YouTube's top music videos.

The comment section was filled with praise for the singer's humility, as well as messages from awe-struck fans who admired Tyla for boldly wearing high-end designer in a taxi.

Watch Tyla's video riding in a taxi below.

South Africans react to Tyla's video

Supporters expressed shock at Tyla for wearing Chanel in a taxi, as they never expected to see a global star in public transport. Read some of their comments below.

sinaking_1 admired:

"Tyla wearing Chanel in a Joburg taxi will forever be iconic."

EsNeckStanAcc joked:

"They can take her out of Jozi, but clearly can’t take Jozi out of her, lmao."

hot gyel was stunned:

"In a taxi wearing Chanel? Iconic."

BomiM joked:

"If you see me in a taxi wearing Chanel, don't judge me, it's possible."

Fans admired Tyla's humility and boldness to wear high-end designer clothes while using public transport.

Meanwhile, others admired the singer's humility not only for having friendly interactions with her fans, but also for using public transport.

PHANSI NGOMBHEDO declared:

"We made the right person FAMOUS."

Shaheen Abader🎗 admired Tyla:

"She is the definition of 'No matter the level of success, never forget your roots.'"

SunnyShine Toons posted:

"I love how she is a South African, even though she is a superstar worldwide, but she doesn't forget about her country and culture."

Fans also joked that taxi fare prices would hike due to Tyla's surprise appearance.

Itz_Lorz4 said:

"Taxi fare is now starting at R60."

_★Riri💜🦄✯ anticipated:

"Watch taxi price reach R50."

slow.key👅 joked:

"Taxi prices are about to go up."

Tyla parties with her sisters

