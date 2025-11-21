Pabi Moloi is living her best life and enjoying the simple pleasures of dancing to her favourite songs

Weeks after she became the unfortunate victim of another celebrity death hoax, the TV and radio personality shared a video of herself dancing, clearly unmoved by the negative comments

Her video was met with a cocktail of reactions from the online community, who commented on the broadcaster's new look and well-being

Briefly News got in touch with a trusted fitness expert who spoke in short about the benefits of maintaining consistency in one's fitness journey

South African radio and TV personality Pabi Moloi is proving that bad press and cruel rumours cannot dim her light or derail her peace, choosing instead to focus on joy and her own well-being.

The star is completely unbothered by the recent death hoax in her name, handling the bizarre situation with grace and choosing to publicly affirm that she is alive and thriving.

On Friday, 21 November 2025, Musa Khawula shared a video of Pabi in a gym studio, cheerfully doing the cha-cha to the American band Miami Sound Machine's 1985 hit song Conga.

Presumably taken in between a gym session, the former Power FM presenter wore a colourful gym outfit comprising comic-themed tights, a blue crop-top and pink running shoes.

Pabi became the latest victim of a cruel celebrity death hoax in October when rumours about her "passing" began to circulate online—a fate shared by stars like Sophie Ndaba and content creator Mandisi Tshingana. Choosing to disregard the harmful rumour, Pabi is focusing strictly on the positive aspects of her life.

She confidently flaunted her slimmer frame since beginning her weight-loss journey, and has been maintaining her new figure with consistent training.

Speaking to Briefly News, certified personal trainer and fitness expert Mothusi Maepa stated a simple truth: "Consistency breeds results," and despite all the noise surrounding Pabi's incredible weight loss, she is proving that the best response to negative news is to live visibly and joyfully.

Watch Pabi Moloi's video below.

Social media reacts to Pabi Moloi's video

Despite the comments raising questions and negative feedback regarding Pabi Moloi's weight loss, positive affirmations from supporters flooded the comment section, admiring the broadcaster's new look and upbeat attitude. Read some of their comments below.

nicki_D_ was inspired:

"Imagine looking like this as a 40-year-old."

Noma99177 said:

"Healthy body, no worries about blood pressure and other sicknesses caused by obesity. Keep it up, Papi."

AsaSitole admired Pabi Moloi:

"I actually love her! She is LIVING! I was also shocked earlier when I saw pictures of her, and thought she might be sick or something. But no man, this video just convinced me that this woman is living her life and making decisions about her own body that she is happy with."

_babybearr posted:

"Positive energy, full of life, bothers absolutely nobody! We love, Pabi Moloi."

TheRealMotase wrote:

"She looks great!"

LuvoLwakho added:

"We love you, Pabi! She's so full of life, though!"

RefilweSeboko responded:

"She has a beautiful body."

