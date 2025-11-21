Londie London took decisive action by temporarily closing her hair studio for the nationwide call for women to pause daily routines in protest

She released a statement, posting it on Instagram to announce the stance

Fans flooded the comments section with waves of purple heart emojis

Londie London stood in solidarity with the movement against gender-based violence when she announced that the doors to her hair studio would temporarily close as her staff joined the march.

The reality TV star, who was nominated at the National Film and TV Awards, took to Instagram to post the announcement in a statement that read in part:

"We stand in full support of Women for Change and the march taking place today."

She continued:

"We believe that lending our voices and presence is a necessary step toward creating safer, stronger communities for women."

See the full statement below:

Londie London, who is also a musician, opened up about her own trauma in her recently released song.

Women for Change's perspective

Women for Change is a leading non-profit organisation in South Africa dedicated to ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) through awareness, advocacy, and survivor support. The organisation announced on its website that 21 November 2025 would be dedicated to a fifteen-minute silence, at fifteen locations across the country to honour the victims of the scourge of GBVF.

The organisation also vowed on its website:

"Before the G20 meets, South African women will silence the nation."

The 20th G20 Summit will take place from 22 to 23 of November 2025 to address major global challenges and crises and promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

Why is the colour purple significant?

Purple has emerged as a potent emblem in South African GBV awareness, embodying justice, dignity, mourning, resistance, and remembrance for survivors and victims. Its adoption by Women for Change signifies the "bruises and pain" of violence alongside the strength required to combat it.

Social media amplified this symbolism, with millions altering profile pictures to purple or adding purple overlays.

Under Londie London's post, Mzansi showed support by painting the comments section with purple heart emojis.

Actress Tebogo Thobejane raises awareness of GBV

Actress and internet personality Tebogo Thobejane was affected by the tragic Mamelodi shooting, where two cousins lost their lives. Thobejane herself was a victim of a targeted hit she survived allegedly at the hands of former boyfriend the now incarcerated Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Talking of the Mamelodi fatal shooting, the socialite stated that it was very important for people to take their online activism to the real world if gender-based violence were ever to be defeated.

Since she survived the hit, Thobejane's whereabout are not publicly known, with reports stating she may be outside the country.

University students march at night against GBV

In another report, Briefly News published that students at Wits University marched peacefully at night in protest against GBV. At the time, netizens hailed the students, whose march was escorted by police, as heroes.

