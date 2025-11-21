ERA by DJ Zinhle has released a statement explaining why they are not shutting down on Friday, 21 November 2025

The brand, owned by DJ Zinhle, mentioned a few restrictions, which make it impossible for them to close the store

South Africans reacted to this and shared their opinions, with some supporting them

DJ Zinhle’s ERA will remain open on 21 November 2025. Image: DJzinhle

South Africans were torn when DJ Zinhle's accessories company ERA announced that they would remain open on Friday for the National Shutdown.

Women For Change organised a march in solidarity with gender based violence and femicide victims. They called for people to change their profile photos to purple and to participate in a national shutdown on Friday, 21 November.

Why ERA will remain open

In a statement on Instagram, DJ Zinhle's accessories company revealed that they were tied to contractual obligations, which made it impossible for them to close on the day.

In addition to that, they also have to adhere to mall regulations to avoid non-trade penalties. Instead of paying those fines, they shared that they would rather donate the money to a good cause which fights GBVF.

"While we aren't able to close for the day, we at ERA feel that it is important to stand in solidarity with The National Shutdown led by Women For Change, regardless of the above-mentioned limitations. We also believe that instead of paying penalties to the malls, it would be far more meaningful to put these funds towards a more worthy cause that can actually make a difference."

ERA will be doing its part for the cause by closing its stores for 15 minutes from midday, and also donating the proceeds from the day to the Frida Hartley Shelter for Women.

"We do, however, invite our beloved customers and Besties to join us in taking a stand by choosing not to spend on this day. We will still donate to Frida Hartley Shelter for Women even if not one purchase is made on this day. This is a commitment we are openly making. We unfortunately do not have all the answers to the very real problem, but this is our way of standing together and showing support for a cause that touches us all," they continued.

The company did encourage everyone to take a stand and contribute to the cause.

DJ Zinhle’s ERA has revealed the reason for remaining open on Friday. Image: DJZinhle

Mzansi applauded DJ Zinhle and her team for making a change.

Roxyburger applauded:

"So glad to see the comments section filled with support for your business. Some really tough decisions faced female business owners this week, and unless you’re in the trenches running a business, it’s difficult to understand how decisions made today have knock-on effects going forward - very often for female staff. Good on you, era gals, sending love."

i_ammrssoldiers2.0 said:

"I actually shed a tear reading this. What you are doing is beautiful, well done, Era and the team."

