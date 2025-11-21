Global site navigation

"A Brutal Reminder": Scenes from GBV Shutdown Highlight Unity, Pain, and the Long Road Ahead
by  Johana Mukandila
4 min read
  • A national shutdown saw South Africans unite in a powerful show of solidarity against GBV and femicide
  • A widely shared TikTok video highlighted the profound impact of the march, reflecting both the strength of collective action and the heavy reality of ongoing struggles
  • The conversation deepened after the protest, sparking strong reactions online and underscoring the urgent need for change as GBV is officially recognised as a national disaster

South Africans across the country came together in powerful solidarity during the national Gender-Based Violence (GBV) shutdown, with emotional scenes emerging from Cape Town’s Sea Point promenade.

People across South Africa united in the fight against gender-based violence as they marched.
People from all over South Africa came together in the fight against gender-based violence as they marched. Image: @sarahhelen
Source: TikTok

Men, women, and young people marched side by side, holding signs, chanting for change, and standing firmly against the ongoing epidemic of GBV and femicide in the country.

A viral TikTok video shared by social media user @sarahhelen on 21 November 2025 captured one of the moving moments of the peaceful protest. In the clip, crowds can be seen walking along the promenade, united by a shared purpose where they demanded safety, justice, and accountability for victims and survivors.

The atmosphere, though sombre, carried an undeniable strength as strangers walked together, bonded by pain, anger, and hope.

The TikTok user, @sarahhelen, described the morning as both empowering and heartbreaking. In her caption, she reflected on the emotional weight of the march, writing:

"There’s a quiet beauty in strangers coming together, and I felt every bit of their pain as we walked with our signs. Walking home, I carried a sense of hope — like we had done something good, like we were seen."

She went on to express how the unity of the protest gave her a sense of hope as she made her way home, feeling as though their voices had finally been heard. But that hope was abruptly disrupted.

"And then, a man on a bench cat-called me. A brutal reminder of how far we still have to go," she wrote.

Her experience struck a chord with viewers, capturing the harsh reality that, despite collective action, everyday harassment persists. The post ended with a powerful message:

"The work is exhausting… but we will rise."

The GBV shutdown that took place on 21 November 2025 served as a reminder of the deep-rooted issues South Africans continue to confront, yet it also showed the strength found in unity and the unwavering determination to fight for a safer future.

According to News 24, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Velenkosini Hlabisa has stated that gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has been formally designated as a national disaster.

According to him, Elias Sithole, the head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), gave the go-ahead for the issue to be classified as a national disaster under Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act.

Across South Africa, people stood together in the battle against gender-based violence during the march.
People protested during the national shutdown for GBV in Sea Point, Cape Town. Image: @sarahhelen
Source: TikTok

SA reacts to GBV shutdown march

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Masentle said:

"Today I am triggered as a victim and a survivor. I feel heard😭 I have been silent for years. Thank you, South African women, for showing up for us😭💜💜."

Zee added:

"When someone asks me if I'm scared of hell, but I keep quiet because I'm a woman in South Africa."

Catherine wrote:

"The lady reading the names of the victims in the womenforchange livestream was not finished 💔 yho this was the most heartbreaking 15 mins 😩."

Reddragonct expressed:

"May god bless all women in the world, may they be saved 🥺."

Sandiselwe commented:

"Real love💜."

Keziah replied:

"Beautiful 💜."

Watch the video below:

Hot: